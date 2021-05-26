Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Gets Storage Management Tool Ahead of Free Unlimited Backup End Deadline

Google Photos Gets Storage Management Tool Ahead of Free Unlimited Backup End Deadline

Google Photos will stop offering unlimited free storage from June 1, 2021.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 May 2021 15:33 IST
Google Photos Gets Storage Management Tool Ahead of Free Unlimited Backup End Deadline

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos will now show you an estimate by when you are likely to run out of 15GB free storage

Highlights
  • Google Photos will provide only 15GB of free storage
  • 'High' quality storage tier is being renamed to 'Storage Saver'
  • The storage management tool helps get rid of junk photos, video

Google Photos has introduced a new Storage Management tool to help users make the most of their 15GB free quota for backups takes effect on June 1. Google earlier offered unlimited backup for 'High' quality photos - compressed to 16-megapixel - that ends June 1. All free Google accounts will now have a 15GB storage limit that will be shared across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Google Photos will now also show you an estimate of when you are likely to run out of free storage. Additionally, Google is also renaming the 'High' quality storage option to 'Storage Saver' to clear any confusion about the policy change. These updates should be visible to all users soon.

The upcoming features for Google Photos were announced through a post on its blog. Google will not support unlimited free storage of 'High' quality photos or videos via Google Photos from June 1. The blog says that users will only be allowed 15GB of free storage with their free Google accounts to back up their data including photos and videos via Google Photos. All photos and videos backed up in 'High' quality before June 1, 2021 will not count against the 15GB storage limit that comes into effect in a week. Although, any photos or videos backed up in 'Original' quality will count against the quota.

The new Storage Management tool on Google Photos can be helpful for users who don't want to subscribe to Google One membership for additional storage. The tool will show users photos and videos that they might want to delete - like blurry photos, screenshots, and large videos.

Apart from the tool, users will now be shown an estimate of when they are likely to run out of their free storage limit of 15GB. To view the remaining storage and how long it will last, head to photos.google.com/quotamanagement while logged in to your Google account. Google will also remind users when they are nearing the limit through a notification on the app and an email.

"If you don't see an estimate, you may not have uploaded many photos and videos to Google Photos, you may be close to your storage limit (making it difficult to predict how many months your remaining storage will last) or your account is provided through work, school, family or another group," the blog further explains.

To clear any confusion pertaining to the new storage policy, the 'High' quality storage option on Google Photos - that earlier allowed users to back up unlimited photos and videos in compressed quality for free - is now being renamed to 'Storage Saver'. Google says that the name change won't affect its functionality as users can select High Quality or Original Quality while backing up photos and videos.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Google One, Google Storage Management
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
WhatsApp Brings Playback Speed Toggle for Voice Messages, Adds ‘Laugh It Off’ Animated Sticker Pack

Related Stories

Google Photos Gets Storage Management Tool Ahead of Free Unlimited Backup End Deadline
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The Best PS5 and PS4 Deals in PlayStation’s Days of Play Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  4. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  5. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  6. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
  10. Asus Launches ROG Flow X13 and 3 Zephyrus Gaming Laptops in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Build Now Available for Game Developers
  2. Amazon Snaps Up James Bond-Owner MGM for $8.45 Billion as Streaming War Heats Up
  3. Government Responds to WhatsApp, Says Respects Right to Privacy but It Is Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’
  4. Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella
  5. Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earphones With Wireless Charging, Low Latency for Gaming Launched
  8. CoWIN Guidelines for API Usage to Allow Booking of COVID-19 Vaccine Slots via Third-Party Apps
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  10. Crytocurrency Mining Banned in Iran for 4 Months Amid Power Cuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com