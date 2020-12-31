Google Photos is rolling out a ‘Year in Review' functionality that will appear in the Memories carousel in the app, as per a report. Year in Review will offer users a recap of the last 12 months through photos. You can also create a 2020 photo book through the pictures of the year gone by. Usually, Google names the creation ‘Best of 2019' or ‘Best of 2018', as per the report, but this year has stuck to the ‘Year in Review' name for the album, perhaps a reflection of the year gone by.

The Year in Review has started appearing for users on Google Photos, according to a report by 9to5Google. Some users on Twitter have started getting the review too.

Year in Review appears in the Memories carousel on the top row of the Google Photos app for Android and iOS users, stated the report. It is not available for Google Photos on the Web.

The ‘Preview book' button lets users create an annual photo book with their pictures from the year. You can edit the book by adding and deleting photos from each page. The Preview book on Google Photos has a ‘Cover and spine' and an ‘Inside cover' that can also be edited. As visible in the screenshot attached in the report, Google adds a few more related photos in the Preview book that can, like the rest, be customised.

Year in Review by Google Photos doesn't appear to have rolled out for all users yet.

Google recently added new themes for Memories that include photos of ‘the most important people in your life,' including things like sunsets, and activities such as baking, based on the photos you upload. Besides that, the app has also added a new feature called Cinematic photos. The search giant uses machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene, after which it will be animated with a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect.

