Google Photos Now Lets You Double Tap or Pinch to Zoom in on Videos

The new feature seems to be rolling out as a server-side switch on Google Photos.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 February 2021 14:43 IST
The new feature makes it easier to look at details in a video on Google Photos

Highlights
  • Google Photos is letting users zoom in on videos easily
  • Double tapping or pinching the screen makes the video zoom in
  • Google Photos feature was available for us after updating to v5.28.0

Google Photos is now letting users pinch to zoom in on videos or double tap to zoom in or out. The feature seems to be rolling out as a server-side switch. According to users, the app version is not a factor. However, we could use the feature only after updating to the latest version of Google Photos on Android, version 5.28.0. On double tapping, the video fills the screen. The pinch to zoom in and double tap to zoom in or out feature will make it easier for Google Photos users to look at details in a video.

The new feature on Google Photos has started rolling out for some users. The feature is available for us on the latest Google Photos v5.28.0 on Android. To check if it has rolled out for you, you can try updating to the latest Google Photos release and checking if it works. Users on Reddit have also reported spotting it.

Double tapping a video on Google Photos or pinching makes the video zoom in, taking the entire screen.

Since the feature seems to be a server-side update, it is possible that Google may be rolling it out in batches. It doesn't seem to be available on iOS right now, but we recommend you update to the latest version of the app and wait for the server-side update to be available for you.

Google has rolled out number of features for maps over the last few months. Cinematic photos, a new feature that was rolled out recently, creates a 3D-like effect for some of your images. Google uses machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. A new Maps timeline feature on Google Photos, meanwhile, shows the pictures of your trips on the routes you've taken.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google, Google Photos zoom in
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
