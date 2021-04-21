Technology News
Google Photos offline integration will extend to new and existing albums.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 April 2021 17:08 IST
Google Photos will sync all changes once the device is back online

Highlights
  • Google Photos is removing unlimited storage from June 1
  • Users can add photos and videos to new and existing albums while offline
  • Google Photos now has Google Lens integration to scan saved photos

Google Photos will now let you add content to albums even when the devices are offline. The update has been rolled out silently, with the latest version of Google Photos and will mostly affect Android devices. Earlier, images and videos could only be sorted into albums after they had been uploaded and backed up. Google has been on an update spree recently. Its Photos app now include many new features such as Google Lens integration and video editing tools for both Android and iOS apps.

A report by Android Police claims that Google has updated its Google Photos app that will let users sort images and videos into albums before they are uploaded and backed up. Gadgets 360 was able to independently test out the feature. The process is smooth, users can sort their images and videos into albums by simply creating the folders and adding content to them. The offline feature works for both existing and new albums. All the changes made will be synced with Google servers once the device is back online.

Last year in November, Google announced that it is removing the unlimited storage option on its Photos app. From June 1, 2021, Photos app will no longer let users will be charged a fee after they reach the 15GB storage limit. Users will no longer be able to upload and back up high quality photos on the server after the mentioned date.

As mentioned, Google is ramping up the Photos app by integrating Google Lens in the app. The integration will allow users to scan saved images and can be accessed by clicking on the Lens icon at the bottom of the screen in the app. Lens will grab relevant information from pieces of text in the images and relay back information that it finds. Users can translate the text, copy it to another app, get it spoken by the Google Assistant, or transfer it to a Google-connected PC.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
