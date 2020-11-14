Google Photos Allows Users to See How Long Their Storage Plan Will Last

Google Photos gets a feature that tells users how long their current cloud storage will last. Recently, Google announced that it will be ending unlimited free storage from June 1 next year and after the 15GB free cap gets over, users will have to pay to be able to store their photos and videos on Google Photos. The new tool gives users an estimate on when their current storage will run out, based on personal upload history. It also shows users the amount of storage space used by Google Drive and Gmail.

To find out how much storage is left on your Google account, head to this page and sign in to your account. If already signed in, it will show you your total storage depending on the plan you use. If you have not purchased a plan, you get 15GB free as standard with every Google account for “original quality storage.” The tool shows you an estimate on how long your storage will last. This estimate depends on how often you backup content to your Google account. It also shows the amount of storage taken up by your photos and videos, along with content from Google Drive and Gmail.

The tool was revealed by Google Photos Product Lead David Lieb through a series of tweets explaining the development.

Recently, Google announced it will be ending its free unlimited storage service from June 1, 2021. High quality photos and videos that are already uploaded, or will be uploaded before June 1 next year, will not count towards the 15GB free storage. Google said this change allows it to “keep pace with the growing demand for storage.”

Additionally, the search giant will also be adding a new free tool to the Photos app that will help users with managing their backed-up photos and videos. The tool will be added in June next year when this change is implemented. Users can also purchase more storage through Google One plans that start at Rs. 130 per month and offers 100GB storage. This plan is currently discounted to Rs. 65 for the first three months. There is also a Rs. 210 per month plan for 200GB and a Rs. 650 per month plan for 2TB storage.

