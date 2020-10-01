Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI Suggestions, Granular Controls

Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls

The redesigned Google Photo user interface could draw in more users to directly edit their pictures in the app.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 October 2020 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls

The Google Photos update will have automatic suggestions and granular controls

Highlights
  • Google Photos will now offer AI suggestions for photos
  • It will have a new layout for general editing tools
  • The update is rolling out on Android devices

Google is rolling out a new editor for Google Photos on Android. The update will have machine learning-powered automatic one-tap suggestions, granular controls, and a cleaner interface. Besides that, Google will also let you see the specific edits it made, and tweak them to your liking. The redesigned user interface (UI) could draw in more users to directly edit their photos in Google Photos, without having to rely on third-party apps. The updated app has begun rolling out on all Android devices.

Google has added a new ‘Suggestions' tab in Google Photo's menu that will use machine learning to offer recommendations tailored to the specific photo you're editing. It will apply and adjust settings like brightness, contrast, and portrait effects. Currently, Google will be offering familiar suggestions such as Enhance and Colour Pop, but said that it would be soon be adding more suggestions to Pixel phones to help specific type of photos like landscapes, sunsets, and portraits stand out.

Google Photos will also have a new layout for its general editing tools. It'll be easier to scroll through and apply granular edits like brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth and more, while also discoverer new tools.

Google was spotted working on this new interface for Google Photos late August. Google Photos recently also got a revamp, with a three-tab design and a server-side switch in order to give users a ‘simpler experience.'

Google was also launching Portrait Light feature for Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Google Pixel 5, the tech giant's just-launched flagship smartphones. This editing feature uses machine learning to improve the lighting on faces in portraits. You'll also be able to adjust light position and brightness after clicking the photo, giving you more control over how your portraits look. Besides that, you can add Portrait Light to regular photos that weren't captured in Portrait Mode. This will be available for more Pixel devices soon.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Google Photos Suggestions
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series
Samsung Galaxy A3 Core With Android Go Edition, 8-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  4. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  8. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate
  9. PS5 Games to Be Priced Up to Rs. 4,999 Digitally
  10. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Must Become US Firm or Will Be Banned, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Says
  2. Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls
  3. Samsung Galaxy A3 Core With Android Go Edition, 8-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Cast in the Lead as Kamala Khan for Disney+ Hotstar Series
  5. Google Assistant’s New ‘Hold for Me’ Feature Debuts on Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
  6. Twitter Removes 130 Accounts Linked to Iran Trying to Disrupt Public Conversation During Trump-Biden Debate
  7. Pixel 4a India Launch Set for October 17, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  8. Reliance Retail to Receive Additional Rs 1,875-Crore Investment From Silver Lake Co-Investors
  9. Facebook Bans US Ads That Call Voting Fraud Widespread or Election Invalid
  10. Facebook Merges Messenger With Instagram's Direct Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com