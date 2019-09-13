Technology News
loading

Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature

Google is also adding the ability to order prints for pickup or delivery to the home.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature

Google Photos has added a new feature called 'Memories' to help users rediscover old images straight from the app. The Memories feature would work like the one on Instagram or Snapchat, displaying images taken during the same period a year, two years, three years or longer in the past.

"We are using Machine Learning to curate what appears in Memories, so you don't have to parse through many duplicate shots, and you can instead reflect on the best ones, where the photos have good quality and all the kids are smiling," said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google Photos, lead on Thursday.

Google is also adding the ability to order prints for pickup or delivery to the home.

"You can already use Google Photos to quickly find and make your memories into a photo book. Now, you can use the same time-saving magic to print individual photos," Ben-Yair added.

The US search giant has already rolled out a new Artificial Intelligence feature to its Lens platform that would allow users to search for their Google Photos library for the text that appears within images.

With this, users would be able to copy text from the images and paste them in a word document or notes. This works on both the Android and iOS apps, as well as the web client.

Google had earlier introduced a lighter alternative to Google Photos called Gallery Go that weighs just 10MB. The photo gallery app is designed to work offline and automatically organise photos using Machine Learning (ML) and help first time smartphone owners easily find, edit, and manage photos, without the need for Internet or Cloud backup.

The light app comes with editing tools for instant fixes along with a variety of filters. Gallery Go is available in the Play Store for devices running Android 8.1 (Oreo) or higher.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Memories
Lenovo Launches Latest Series of Audio Devices in India
Honor Smartphones
Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  4. This Oppo Phone May Offer the Fastest Charging Speed in the World
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  7. Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update Released: Here Is What's New
  9. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  10. Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB Model Goes on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature
  2. Lenovo Launches Latest Series of Audio Devices in India
  3. Realme XT 730G With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Setup Unveiled
  4. Ola Bike Service Now Available in 150 Indian Cities as Company Plans Further Expansion
  5. Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion
  6. Zomato Announces 18 Originals With Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Jordindian Duo, More
  7. Facebook Expands Availability of a Tool That Exposes Users to More Local News
  8. Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  9. Google Will Promote Original Reporting With Algorithm Change
  10. Google One Adds 'Automatic Phone Backup' for Android Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.