Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Starts Arriving for More Android Smartphones

Google Photos' Locked Folder was earlier exclusive for Google Pixel smartphones.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 December 2021 17:50 IST
Google Photos' Locked Folder helps in hiding personal photos and videos

Highlights
  • Google Photos Locked Folder was announced in May during Google I/O
  • iOS devices are slated to receive the feature early next year
  • Google Photos Locked Folder works on the latest version of the app

Google Photos initially introduced the Locked Folder feature back in May but it was exclusively available for Google Pixel smartphones. Now, it seems to be arriving to more Android smartphones as the search giant promised a while back. In October, Google announced that this feature will arrive for more Android users in the future. The Locked Folder feature for Google Photos has started rolling out for more users but it is currently visible only on certain smartphones as of now.

The Locked Folder feature for Google Photos, as mentioned earlier, was introduced during the Google I/O event in May. The feature was then exclusive for Pixel smartphones. However, now more Android smartphones have started receiving the feature. Android Police was the first to spot this feature. However, Gadgets 360 was also able to independently verify this feature on a Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and a OnePlus 7, both running Android 11.

Since, there has been no official announcement on the rollout it can be speculated that the update will be rolled out gradually. Expect the update to trickle down to all Android smartphones in the coming days or weeks. Locked Folder for Google Photos on iOS is yet to arrive and may only come early next year.

The Locked Folder feature will allow users to save photos and videos separately in a password protected folder. Once the media has been stored in the Locked Folder, it will not show up while the user is browsing through Google Photos or any other Gallery app in their smartphones.

Follow this guide on how to set up a Locked Folder in Google Photos. Users should also make sure that they have updated the app and are on the latest version. Once the users have set up a Locked Folder, they can simply move existing media to the locked folder by tapping the Move items option. The media in the locked folders can't be backed up or shared via Google Photos.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Google Photos Locked Folder, Locked Feature, Android
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo Inno Day 2021 Event Set for December Second Week, Foldable Smartphone Expected

