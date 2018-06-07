Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google Photos Like Button Rolling Out on Shared Albums for Users: Report

Google Photos Like Button Rolling Out on Shared Albums for Users: Report

 
07 June 2018
Google Photos Like Button Rolling Out on Shared Albums for Users: Report

Highlights

  • The 'Like' button is denoted by a heart-shaped icon
  • Like button said to notify all users in a shared album
  • Rollout is reportedly happening in a gradual manner

After reports and teasers last month of similar functionality, "likes" are now rolling out for more users on Google Photos, in the shared photos and videos library. As per reports that have surfaced online, a new heart-shaped icon will appear in the bottom menu on shared images and videos that will allow users with access to share their appreciation with the uploader. Once the button is tapped, all users with access to the album will be able to view the like and the user which it came from.

As per a report by Android Police, the feature seems to be rolling out only for shared albums created after the feature went live. The report notes that an album created earlier this week has the like feature while the one created on May 28 does not have it yet. Users can like a certain photo or video, or the entire album at once. Tapping the heart icon will send across a notification of the activity to all users in the thread/ stream.

google photos android police inline Google Photos

Photo Credit: Android Police

 

While this is expected to be a gradual rollout, the report does not specify whether Android or iOS will get it first. Last month, Google had itself teased the launch of this feature on what seems like a Pixel smartphone.

Late last month, Google Photos received the ability to 'favourite' photos or albums. The feature is signified by a Star icon present on the upper right corner of the post in a shared album. Tapping this icon will add the photo/ video to the Favourites column in the Album tab on Google Photos.

Separately, earlier this week, Google Photos got a new Progressive Web App (PWA) on Android and desktop platforms. With the help of this update, users can add it to their home screen simply by visiting the official Google Photos website from Google Chrome.

Comments

Further reading: Google Photos, Google
Google Photos Like Button Rolling Out on Shared Albums for Users: Report
Comment
 
 

