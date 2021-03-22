Google Photos has got new tools that make it easier for users to access features of Google Lens from inside their gallery. The tools can be accessed by clicking the Lens icon that appears when you click on a picture in the Google Photos app. The exact date for the introduction of these features isn't clear, but we could spot it on the latest version of the Google Photos app for iOS. Earlier this month, Google Photos for Web reportedly started getting a new Explore tab that was rolled out as Search for mobile users a while ago.

Google Lens can grab relevant pieces of text from your photos. The Lens app has features that enable you to spot text in your photo and select it. You can then translate the text, copy it to a different app, have your device speak it aloud, or transfer it to a Google-connected PC. The integration of Google Lens tools into the Google Photos app makes them more accessible. The news tools appear when you tap on the Lens icon while viewing a single item in the Photos app, or when you scroll down to use the more expanded photo info panel.

According to Android Police, which first spotted the new tools, the feature appears to be rolling out for both Android and iOS. While we weren't able to spot the new tools on Android, we could see them in the Google Photos app on iOS.

Recently Google Lens also made some changes to integrate the feature directly into Google Search and Camera.

Earlier this month, that Google Photos for Web also reportedly started getting a new Explore tab and a new Favourites option in Library section. The tab brings a dedicated section to the Web interface of Google Photos and groups pictures into categories under People, Places, and Things. The Favourites option in the Library section makes it easier for users to look at all their starred images quickly.

