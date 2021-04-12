Technology News
loading

Google Photos for Desktop Web Gets Google Lens Functionality

Google Lens uses optical character recognition (OCR) to analyse texts from images.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 April 2021 12:01 IST
Google Photos for Desktop Web Gets Google Lens Functionality

Google Photos for desktop Web can now identify and search for texts present on images

Highlights
  • Google Lens expands from mobile devices to desktop web browsers
  • OCR analyses text on images and converts it machine-encoded text
  • Google integrated Lens in Photos for mobile apps last month

Google Lens is now available for Google Photos on desktop Web browsers. Google will be able to identify text through optical character recognition (OCR). The process of identifying text through Google Lens retains the same animation of pulsating dots all over the image. Last month, Google had integrated the Lens function into the Google Photos app on Android to scan saved images. Also, Google has recently adopted a new logo for its Lens app that symbolises its camera function better than before.

The new feature was first spotted by 9to5Google and was independently verified by Gadgets 360. When users open an image with a body of text on it, Google will show the option Copy text from image appearing on the left of the previously available options of share, edit, zoom, and other controls. Selecting the option triggers the familiar Google Lens animation of pulsating dots all over the image. Users can also choose which part of the text they want to analyse selecting the option Deselect text and selecting the by highlighting it with the cursor.

OCR is a very useful tool in analysing handwritten, typed, or printed text and converting it into machine-encoded text. This feature is one of Google Lens' most convenient features and it is the only Lens feature available on Google Photos for desktop Web. The feature doesn't recognise plants or monuments currently.

Earlier this year, Google Photos integrated Google Lens to scan already saved images directly from the gallery in Android devices. The tool is available to users at the bottom of the screen along with Share, Edit, and Delete options. Also, Google Photos for Web added the Explore tab in March. The new tab categorises photos under People, Places, and Things.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Google Lens
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999

Related Stories

Google Photos for Desktop Web Gets Google Lens Functionality
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  2. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Being Sold Online, Firm Refutes Breach
  3. Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23; Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Expected
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online
  5. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins With Deals and Offers on Premium Phones
  6. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  7. Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’
  8. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  9. New iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch in April, One With Mini-LED Screen
  10. Moto G60 Tipped to Sport 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200, ACTV500 TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Acer Nitro 5 With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Launched in India
  3. Huawei Plans to Invest $1 Billion on Electric Vehicles and Smart Cars Amid US Sanctions
  4. Apple TV Set-Top Box With Integrated HomePod Speaker and Video Conferencing Camera Said to Be in the Works
  5. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins: iPhone 12, LG Wing, More Premium Phones on Offer With Deals and Discounts
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Has No Plans to ‘Shelve’ Game, Committed to Fixing So It Can Sell 'For Years'
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Could be bigger than Galaxy S21
  8. Realme 8 5G Could Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Expected to Launch in India on April 22
  9. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com