Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Format Loophole Seems to Give iPhone Users Free Unlimited 'Original Quality' Storage

Google Photos Format Loophole Seems to Give iPhone Users Free Unlimited 'Original Quality' Storage

Google Pixel 4 series no longer gets unlimited Google Photos storage at original quality.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos Format Loophole Seems to Give iPhone Users Free Unlimited 'Original Quality' Storage

Free unlimited storage at original resolution had been limited to Pixel devices

Highlights
  • Google Photos limits storage of photo backups at original resolution
  • iPhones seem to have a loophole giving unlimited storage
  • The Google Pixel 4 series does away with the feature

Google Photos is a particularly successful app and service for the Mountain View, California-based company, offering users cloud storage and backups for their images. If you're willing to let Google compress your pictures a bit, storage is unlimited and your 'high quality' pictures don't count towards your cloud storage limit. However, if you have an iPhone, it seems that you can take advantage of a format loophole that gives you unlimited storage at 'original quality' resolution, which isn't the case with most other smartphones.

According to a Reddit post by user u/stephenvsawyer, the Apple iPhone series is able to take advantage of a loophole that lets users store unlimited photos at original resolution on Google Photos. Apple iPhone models can save photos in HEIC format, and Google's compression would actually increase the file size of the images.

Therefore, Google does not need to compress these images, and can directly back them up as they are. The images are therefore effectively being backed up at 'original quality' resolution, even if the user has opted for high-quality (compressed) backups. Notably, this doesn't apply to videos - which are still backed up at 1080p.

Interestingly, the new Google Pixel 4 series doesn't have this feature, and is the first in the Pixel series to do away with a feature that was one of the key selling points of earlier Pixel devices. While older devices continue to enjoy lifetime unlimited backups at original resolution, the facility hasn't been extended to buyers of the new Pixel smartphones.

The loophole for iPhones only works when saving images in the HEIC format, and users opting for JPG format images will have their pictures compressed when backing up to Google. Of course, users of all phones can back up images at original resolution, but these will count towards the Google storage limit for the account. Google currently offers 15GB of free cloud storage per account, to be used for all Google services. Users can, however, purchase additional storage by subscription.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, IPhone
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets Chinese Regulator After Hong Kong App Criticism
Asus ROG Phone 2 Teardown Suggests Metal Air Vent Is Mostly a Design Element
Honor Smartphones
Google Photos Format Loophole Seems to Give iPhone Users Free Unlimited 'Original Quality' Storage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Likely to Launch on November 13
  4. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  5. Asus Launches Dual Screen ZenBook, Refreshed VivoBook Laptops in India
  6. Pixel 4 Will Unlock Itself Even if Your Eyes Are Closed, No Fix in Sight
  7. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  9. Vivo U3 Teased to Debut With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  10. Mi TV Range's IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller for Android, iPhone Gets Invite-Only Group Chat Feature
  2. Google Said to Snub WeWork, Sign Toronto Lease With Co-Working Rival
  3. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 Teardown Suggests Metal Air Vent Is Mostly a Design Element
  5. Huawei P Smart (2020) Spotted on TENAA With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Mi TV Series' Mi IR Remote and Mi Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately, Priced From Rs. 199 Onwards
  7. iPhone 11 Demand Better Than Expected, Says Wedbush Analyst; Four New iPhone Models With 5G Support Expected in 2020
  8. Vivo U3 Teased With Snapdragon 675 SoC; Mysterious Vivo Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Surfaces on TENAA
  9. WhatsApp Fee Scrapped by Lebanon Amid Violent Protests
  10. Chrome 77 for Android Gets Google's 'Site Isolation' Feature to Protect Against Spectre-Like Attacks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.