Google Photos Could Soon Get ‘Filter’ Option to Help You Easily Browse Through Gallery

Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage benefit and will start charging for the storage space over the 15GB quota from June 1, 2021.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 April 2021 14:54 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @wongmjane

Google Photos will start deleting data from inactive accounts

Highlights
  • Google Photos may make it more accessible to use search filters
  • The feature is currently under testing
  • Google Photos already allows searching through categories

Google Photos may soon make it easier to sort through your photo gallery. A well-known app reverse engineer has spotted a ‘Filter' button in what appears to be the Android version of Google Photos. It essentially gives you more filter options while searching through Google Photos. You can club these options together for a more refined search. As of now, Google has not shared any information on this feature and it is unclear when it will make its way to the app for the general public.

Jane Manchun Wong, known for finding features in apps by reverse engineering their code tweeted about her latest discovery on Wednesday. There is a work-in-progress search refinement feature in Android's Google Photos app comes with a new Filters button that can be seen below the search bar. There are options for selfies, videos, archive, and motion photos as well. There are also suggestions next to the button.

This feature is currently being tested, as pointed out by Wong. It is unclear if and when it will show up in the app for the general public.

Google Photos already allows for searching with filters like selfies, videos, screenshots, motion photos, PhotoScan, and 360 photos and videos in the categories section. However, this new Filter button will make these categories more accessible and widely known.

Recently, Google added some new features to Google Photos on Android and on desktop. The Android app now has video editing tools that allow you to crop, add filters, colour grade, adjust contrast, saturation, and brightness. The web client for Google Photos got Google Lens feature.

Back in November of 2020, Google announced it will be ending Google Photos' free unlimited storage benefit and will start charging for the storage space over the 15GB quota. The new change will come into effect on June 1, 2021. Google additionally introduced a policy to delete data from inactive accounts that have not been signed in for at least two years.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 8 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch; to Feature 90Hz Display, Fingerprint Scanner

