  Google Photos Now Showing What the Icons Mean in Media Viewer Through Labels: Report

Google Photos Now Showing What the Icons Mean in Media Viewer Through Labels: Report

Google Photos functions like Share, Edit, Lens, and Delete now reportedly have explanatory labels.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 March 2021 15:48 IST
Google Photos media viewer offers access to the gallery on an Android device

Highlights
  • Google Photos’ new update only adds labels to the existing functions
  • The new feature is visible on v5.34 of Google Photos
  • Google Lens was integrated to Google Photos app

Google Photos app is now reportedly getting updated to include labels for the options in the media viewer. As per the report, there are no new features on Google Photos apart from the labels. The new feature is apparently available on new Pixel and OnePlus smartphones at present and is expected to be rolled out to other devices soon. Earlier, Google integrated the Lens feature on its Photos app. Google Photos lets users access the gallery on their smartphones, along with additional functions such as editing or sharing.

According to a report by Android Police, Google is adding labels to the four options visible in the media viewer within the Google Photos app. Share, Edit, Google Lens, and Delete buttons will now have a label describing each function. According to the report, the new update is visible on Pixel and OnePlus smartphones with v5.34 of the Photos app. It may soon be available on smartphones by other brands as it is currently undergoing A/B testing, as per the publication. The new feature is touted make the app more user-friendly. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the new update.

google photos body android police google_photos_body_andriod_police

Google Photos now showing labels below the icons
Photo Credit: Android Police

Google Photos app was recently updated to integrate Google Lens. The update will allow users to scan the images directly from their gallery. Google Lens lets you scan images for pieces of text and other elements. It also helps users search on Google to get relevant information regarding on images and texts.

Google Photos for Web is getting a new Explore tab that groups a user's images on the basis of faces, places, and things. Also, the app now gets a dedicated Favourites tab in the library section. Along with that, Google Photos now lets users zoom in or out on videos by either double-tapping or pinching, as part of a server-wide update.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Photos Now Showing What the Icons Mean in Media Viewer Through Labels: Report
