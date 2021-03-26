Google Photos app is now reportedly getting updated to include labels for the options in the media viewer. As per the report, there are no new features on Google Photos apart from the labels. The new feature is apparently available on new Pixel and OnePlus smartphones at present and is expected to be rolled out to other devices soon. Earlier, Google integrated the Lens feature on its Photos app. Google Photos lets users access the gallery on their smartphones, along with additional functions such as editing or sharing.

According to a report by Android Police, Google is adding labels to the four options visible in the media viewer within the Google Photos app. Share, Edit, Google Lens, and Delete buttons will now have a label describing each function. According to the report, the new update is visible on Pixel and OnePlus smartphones with v5.34 of the Photos app. It may soon be available on smartphones by other brands as it is currently undergoing A/B testing, as per the publication. The new feature is touted make the app more user-friendly. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the new update.

Google Photos now showing labels below the icons

Photo Credit: Android Police

Google Photos app was recently updated to integrate Google Lens. The update will allow users to scan the images directly from their gallery. Google Lens lets you scan images for pieces of text and other elements. It also helps users search on Google to get relevant information regarding on images and texts.

Google Photos for Web is getting a new Explore tab that groups a user's images on the basis of faces, places, and things. Also, the app now gets a dedicated Favourites tab in the library section. Along with that, Google Photos now lets users zoom in or out on videos by either double-tapping or pinching, as part of a server-wide update.

