Technology News
loading

Google Photos Introduces Paid Colour Pop Feature in Editing Suite

Google is reportedly looking to add additional premium features to Photos in the future, locked behind a paywall.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 November 2020 13:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos Introduces Paid Colour Pop Feature in Editing Suite

Google Photos latest update has several strings of premium editing features in the works

Highlights
  • Google says the premium editing feature is part of an ongoing rollout
  • Google One subscription to unlock several paid editing tools
  • Google Photos new editor also offers several free editing tools as well

Google introduced a new editor on Android with AI suggestions and more granular controls to allow users to directly edit their pictures in the app last month. Suggestions like Enhance and Colour Pop were added, that allowed users to make changes to their photos. Now, a Google spokesperson confirmed that it is now adding a new take on its Colour Pop feature that users can add to any photo, without restricting it to just the ones with depth information. To use this new paid Colour Pop feature, Google Photos users will have to buy Google One subscription. The report suggests that Google plans to roll out more tools in the editing suite that may require a paid plan.

Engadget reached out to Google after XDA Developer's Mishaal Rahman tweeted that Google Photos' Colour Pop feature is locked behind a Google One paywall. Google responded that Colour Pop is available for free for photos with depth information, but for using the feature on any other images, users will have to buy a Google One membership.

“In Google Photos, colour pop is a feature that continues to be available for anyone to use, at no cost, for photos with depth information (such as portrait mode). As part of an ongoing rollout that began earlier this year, Google One members can apply the feature to even more photos of people, including those without depth information,” a Google spokesperson told Engadget.

Google is looking to add additional premium features to Photos in the future. XDA Developers dug into the code of Google Photos 5.18 update and found several strings that look to prompt users of premium editing tools to gain access with Google One membership. The report says that it found hints of prompts like “As a Google One member, you get access to extra editing features,” “Get extra editing features with a Google One membership,” “Unlock this feature and more with a Google One membership,” and “Unlock more editing features and {storage amount} of storage with a Google One membership.”

There is no clarity on what these new premium editing features may be, and Google is expected offer clarity on that soon. The search giant has already started to add Colour Pop for any photo behind a paywall. Users should see more such premium editing tools inside the app in the future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Color Pop, Google Photos Editor, Google
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, TVs, Electronics

Related Stories

Google Photos Introduces Paid Colour Pop Feature in Editing Suite
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Through TENAA
  2. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Crosses Rs. 11 Lakh Mark in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Google Pay, PhonePe Hit by India's Move to Limit Digital Payments Players
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  8. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  9. Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. BSNL Rated Best for Call Quality, Jio and Vodafone Second in TRAI Data
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Introduces Paid Colour Pop Feature in Editing Suite
  2. MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Price in India Revealed, Listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Apple Store
  3. Google Pay, PhonePe Hit by India's Move to Limit Some Digital Payments Players
  4. Facebook Groups Buzzed With Calls for Violence Ahead of US Election
  5. Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) to Disclose Details of Special Tariffs and Offers to TRAI: Supreme Court
  6. Apple to Make Data Tracking Disclosure Mandatory for App Store Developers After December 8
  7. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders Start in India, US, Other Key Markets
  8. BSNL Best in Voice Quality, Jio and Vodafone Tie for Second, Airtel Third in TRAI My Call User Data
  9. Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Colour Variant in India
  10. LG Velvet Dual Screen Smartphone Up for Pre-Order on Flipkart With Bank Discounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com