Google Photos is getting a new feature next month called Cinematic photos, which will create a 3D-like effect for some of your images. Google will use machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene, after which it will be animated with a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect. Google is also rolling out new themes for Memories that include photos of ‘the most important people in your life,' including things like sunsets, and activities such as baking, based on the photos you upload.

Cinematic photos will be automatically created by Google Photos and will show up in your recent highlights at the top of your photo grid as and when they are ready. Announcing the feature and other updates for Google Photos in a blog post, Google said that Cinematic photos will help relive memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic.

To do so, Google said it will use machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. It will do this even if the original photo doesn't have depth information from the camera.

Over the next few weeks, we're rolling out Cinematic photos to help you relive your memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic.https://t.co/waXN3EF957 pic.twitter.com/BY2duRwjde — Google Photos (@googlephotos) December 15, 2020

Users can send Cinematic photos to others as a video. Google noted that users should be updated to the latest version of the app to use this feature.

Meanwhile, Memories in Google Photos will have more themes, including photos of ‘the most important people in your life.' Soon, you'll also be able to see Memories about things like sunsets, or activities such as baking or hiking, based on the photos that you upload. Google reminded users that they have control over hiding specific people or time periods from showing up in their memories.

Google Photos is also getting refreshed collage designs, with ‘richer, artistically designed layouts populated and stylized using AI.' The layouts for a selection of photos will be picked by finding similar colours to accent details such as the font.

