Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Introduces Cinematic Image Renders That Uses Machine Learning to Create 3D Scenes

Google Photos Introduces Cinematic Image Renders That Uses Machine Learning to Create 3D Scenes

Google is also rolling out new themes for Memories that include photos of people and activities based on the photos you upload.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 16 December 2020 12:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos Introduces Cinematic Image Renders That Uses Machine Learning to Create 3D Scenes

Google Photos Memories will have more themes, such as photos of ‘the most important people in your life’

Highlights
  • Cinematic photos will start rolling out on Google Photos from next month
  • The 3D-like Cinematic photos can be shared as a video with others
  • New themes for Memories on Google Photos are also being rolled out

Google Photos is getting a new feature next month called Cinematic photos, which will create a 3D-like effect for some of your images. Google will use machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene, after which it will be animated with a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect. Google is also rolling out new themes for Memories that include photos of ‘the most important people in your life,' including things like sunsets, and activities such as baking, based on the photos you upload.

Cinematic photos will be automatically created by Google Photos and will show up in your recent highlights at the top of your photo grid as and when they are ready. Announcing the feature and other updates for Google Photos in a blog post, Google said that Cinematic photos will help relive memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic.

To do so, Google said it will use machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. It will do this even if the original photo doesn't have depth information from the camera.

Users can send Cinematic photos to others as a video. Google noted that users should be updated to the latest version of the app to use this feature.

Meanwhile, Memories in Google Photos will have more themes, including photos of ‘the most important people in your life.' Soon, you'll also be able to see Memories about things like sunsets, or activities such as baking or hiking, based on the photos that you upload. Google reminded users that they have control over hiding specific people or time periods from showing up in their memories.

Google Photos is also getting refreshed collage designs, with ‘richer, artistically designed layouts populated and stylized using AI.' The layouts for a selection of photos will be picked by finding similar colours to accent details such as the font.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Cinematic Photos, Google Photos Update, Google, Machine Learning
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Getting Software Version 14.3 With Performance, Stability Improvements

Related Stories

Google Photos Introduces Cinematic Image Renders That Uses Machine Learning to Create 3D Scenes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision HDR Launched in India
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  3. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  5. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  6. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  7. Oppo A15s Poster Leak Tips Key Specifications and Design
  8. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Faces Brief Outage for Some Users Across Canada, South America, US; Now Resolved
  2. Google Photos Introduces Cinematic Image Renders That Uses Machine Learning to Create 3D Scenes
  3. Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Getting Software Version 14.3 With Performance, Stability Improvements
  4. Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 54,999
  5. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One Version Was ‘Ignored’, CD Projekt Red Admits
  7. Facebook Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Collecting User Data Without Permission
  8. Microsoft Office 365 Apps for Mac Optimised for Apple Silicon, iCloud Accounts Get Outlook Support
  9. Google Hires Fiona Cicconi as New Personnel Head Amid Rising Worker Tensions
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch Hinted by Company’s Executive, Galaxy S21 Ultra With Exynos 2100 Spotted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com