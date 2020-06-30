Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View

Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View

Google Photos app now gets a map view which shows heat zones of where in the world photos were taken.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 June 2020 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View

Google Photos app icon has been revamped

Highlights
  • Google Photos app revamped on Android and iOS
  • It gets a three tab design for a simplified experience
  • Google Photos app gets the updated interface through a server-side switch

Google Photos app has received its much awaited redesign with a simpler three tab interface and a map view. The icon has also been reworked and these changes were first described on June 25 in a blog post. Now, the updated Google Photos app is live with a server-side switch and brings several changes that Google says offer a more “simplified experience”. The updated interface adds three tabs on the bottom named ‘Photos', ‘Search', and ‘Library. The shared content can be accessed by the “conversation” button in the top left corner of the app.

The features present in the updated Google Photos app were mentioned in the June 25 blog post by David Lieb, Product Director at Google Photos. Now, the updated app interface has made its way to both Android and iOS devices after what seems to be a server-side switch as the app was last updated on June 25.

The Google Photos app interface now has three tabs on the bottom - Photos, Search, and Library. The Photos tab contains all your photos and videos with larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. There is also a larger Memories carousel on the top that shows content from the current week, but from several years ago.

The Search tab lets you search for people, places, and “things most important to you”. The Google Photos Library tab is where all your folders, albums, favourites, archive, and trash can be seen. The map view in the Search tab shows sort of a heat map of where in the world you have taken pictures. These can be browsed by tapping on the heat zone which then shows all the photos taken in that particular location.

Additionally, the icon for the Google Photos app has also been revamped. The sharp corners of the pin-wheel have been replaced by a rounder look and the white space in the middle has also been covered. The new icon can be seen on the Android and iOS app, however, the desktop version of Google Photos still seems to have the older design.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Google Photos for Android, Google Photos for iOS
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, Says ‘It’s Complying With Government Directive’
NoBroker, MyGate File FIR Complaints Against Each Other for Stealing Customer Data

Related Stories

Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Are India’s Biggest TikTok Competitors Saying About the App Ban?
  2. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, App Shows Network Error
  3. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite to Be Available for Limited Pre-Orders Tomorrow
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  6. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  7. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
  8. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  9. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched
  10. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Launches The Serif, 8K and 4K QLED TVs as Part of 2020 Lineup in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Announced Officially, Pricing Teased to Be Under $500
  3. Jio Fiber Offering Two Days of Free Calls, Data to Select Users for Recent Disruptions
  4. BLM Pride Flag and Pride Fist Are Amongst the Most Searched Terms for June on Google
  5. NITI Aayog CEO Says Apps Should Adhere to India's Data Integrity, Privacy, Sovereignty, and Transparency
  6. NoBroker, MyGate File FIR Complaints Against Each Other for Stealing Customer Data
  7. Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View
  8. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, Says ‘It’s Complying With Government Directive’
  9. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite Pre-Orders Teased by Company Ahead of Reveal
  10. India's Chinese App Ban Seen Jolting $1 Billion Expansion of TikTok Parent ByteDance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com