Google Photos app has received its much awaited redesign with a simpler three tab interface and a map view. The icon has also been reworked and these changes were first described on June 25 in a blog post. Now, the updated Google Photos app is live with a server-side switch and brings several changes that Google says offer a more “simplified experience”. The updated interface adds three tabs on the bottom named ‘Photos', ‘Search', and ‘Library. The shared content can be accessed by the “conversation” button in the top left corner of the app.

The features present in the updated Google Photos app were mentioned in the June 25 blog post by David Lieb, Product Director at Google Photos. Now, the updated app interface has made its way to both Android and iOS devices after what seems to be a server-side switch as the app was last updated on June 25.

The Google Photos app interface now has three tabs on the bottom - Photos, Search, and Library. The Photos tab contains all your photos and videos with larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. There is also a larger Memories carousel on the top that shows content from the current week, but from several years ago.

The Search tab lets you search for people, places, and “things most important to you”. The Google Photos Library tab is where all your folders, albums, favourites, archive, and trash can be seen. The map view in the Search tab shows sort of a heat map of where in the world you have taken pictures. These can be browsed by tapping on the heat zone which then shows all the photos taken in that particular location.

Additionally, the icon for the Google Photos app has also been revamped. The sharp corners of the pin-wheel have been replaced by a rounder look and the white space in the middle has also been covered. The new icon can be seen on the Android and iOS app, however, the desktop version of Google Photos still seems to have the older design.

