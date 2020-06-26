Google Photos gets a major new redesign with a new simpler interface, a brand new logo, a new Map view in the search tab and a more comprehensive Memories section. The redesign is rolling out for Android and iOS users both over the next week. The ‘For You' tab that currently houses all Google creations like movies, collages, and animations has now been merged with Memories. The new Google Photos app now has only three tabs up front – Photos, Search, and Library. The Photos section houses the memories carousel alongside all of your recent images as well.

The Google Photos interface has been decluttered to now include only three tabs. The first tab, Photos, now has larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. The Memories carousel is also part of the Photos tab, and this section collates all the best photos over the years and highlights them. The ‘For You' tab has been removed, and all of the content creation from there has been moved to the Memories section. This includes automatic creations like movies, collages, animations, stylized photos and more.

The Search Tab sits in the middle, and it offers quick access to people, places, and some of the things that were first found in the ‘Albums tab, which has been removed as well. There is the addition of a new interactive map that lets you see photos and videos based on the area you pinch and zoom in the map. This new feature should work for users who have enabled location in their device camera or if the location has been added manually for photos. If users do not want location to be saved, then they can choose to switch off camera location permission in Location History.

The last tab is Library, and it contains items like albums, favorites, trash, archive and more. Users in US, EU, and Canada will also find the Print Store here, where they are able to purchase printed products from a collection of selected photos.

Google Photos update gets a new logo

As mentioned, Google Photos also gets a new icon. The pinwheel shape remains, but it's a more simplified and smoother version of the earlier logo. The update is rolling out gradually, and if you cannot wait, then Android users could download it via APK Mirror. Google says that both Android and iOS users should get the update in a week's time.