Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Gets a Complete Redesign: New Logo, Maps View, Simpler UI, More

Google Photos Gets a Complete Redesign: New Logo, Maps View, Simpler UI, More

Google Photos now has only three tabs up front – Photos, Search, and Library.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 June 2020 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos Gets a Complete Redesign: New Logo, Maps View, Simpler UI, More

Google Photos redesign is coming to Android and iOS both

Highlights
  • Google Photos gets a new logo, retaining the same pinwheel shape
  • The Memories section now includes automatic creations as well
  • There is a new interactive maps view in Google Photos

Google Photos gets a major new redesign with a new simpler interface, a brand new logo, a new Map view in the search tab and a more comprehensive Memories section. The redesign is rolling out for Android and iOS users both over the next week. The ‘For You' tab that currently houses all Google creations like movies, collages, and animations has now been merged with Memories. The new Google Photos app now has only three tabs up front – Photos, Search, and Library. The Photos section houses the memories carousel alongside all of your recent images as well.

The Google Photos interface has been decluttered to now include only three tabs. The first tab, Photos, now has larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. The Memories carousel is also part of the Photos tab, and this section collates all the best photos over the years and highlights them. The ‘For You' tab has been removed, and all of the content creation from there has been moved to the Memories section. This includes automatic creations like movies, collages, animations, stylized photos and more.

The Search Tab sits in the middle, and it offers quick access to people, places, and some of the things that were first found in the ‘Albums tab, which has been removed as well. There is the addition of a new interactive map that lets you see photos and videos based on the area you pinch and zoom in the map. This new feature should work for users who have enabled location in their device camera or if the location has been added manually for photos. If users do not want location to be saved, then they can choose to switch off camera location permission in Location History.

The last tab is Library, and it contains items like albums, favorites, trash, archive and more. Users in US, EU, and Canada will also find the Print Store here, where they are able to purchase printed products from a collection of selected photos.

ezgifcom crop Google Photos

Google Photos update gets a new logo

As mentioned, Google Photos also gets a new icon. The pinwheel shape remains, but it's a more simplified and smoother version of the earlier logo. The update is rolling out gradually, and if you cannot wait, then Android users could download it via APK Mirror. Google says that both Android and iOS users should get the update in a week's time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google Photos Update, Google, Maps View, Memories
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Waymo, Volvo Cars Partner to Build Self-Driving Vehicles
Cyberpunk 2077 New Trailer Unveiled, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Out in 2022 on Netflix

Related Stories

Google Photos Gets a Complete Redesign: New Logo, Maps View, Simpler UI, More
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  3. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  4. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  5. Xiaomi Exec Weighs In on Why India Can't Make a Smartphone From Scratch
  6. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Review
  7. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  8. Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play Amidst Anti-China Sentiment
  9. OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series: Pete Lau
  10. Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Britain, France Suggest Phased Approach to Global Digital Tax Talks
  2. Huawei Nova 7i With Quad Cameras, 40W Fast Charging Support to Launch in India in July: Report
  3. Japanese Startup Creates 'Connected' Face Mask for Coronavirus New Normal
  4. Amazon Launches ‘Smart Stores’ Initiative in India to Digitise Local Shops
  5. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Rumoured to Be in Development, Allegedly Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site
  6. Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras May Launch in July, Alleged Xiaomi Catalogue Tips
  7. Scientists Spot Light Flare From a Black Hole Collision for the First Time Ever
  8. Byju’s Gets an Investment from Mary Meeker’s Equity Fund
  9. Realme C11 Teased on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Renders and Specifications Revealed
  10. Japan's COVID-19 App Reaches 4 Million Downloads in First Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com