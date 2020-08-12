Technology News
  Google Phone App Beta Version Adds Support for More Smartphones: Report

Google Phone App Beta Version Adds Support for More Smartphones: Report

The Google Phone beta app has reportedly been tested to be working on Samsung and OnePlus devices.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 August 2020 15:53 IST
Google Phone App Beta Version Adds Support for More Smartphones: Report

Non-Google Pixel smartphones may not get features like Call Screen

Highlights
  • Google Phone beta app can now be installed on more Android phones
  • The non-Pixel phones may not get features like Call Screen
  • Google Phone beta app may not be available in all countries

Google Phone app can now be installed on almost all non-Pixel and non-Android One smartphones, an online report has said. The only way to install the app on non-Pixel phones is by enrolling to the app's beta programme as the expanded support is currently in testing. While non-Pixel smartphone users may still won't be able to see the app in the search results on the Google Play Store, there is a way to check whether your phone is compatible with the app or not.

According to a report by Android Police, the beta version of the app is available for ‘anything that isn't a Chromebook, Android TV, or watch' that essentially means users of almost all smartphone brands can now use it if they have enrolled in the beta programme. Certainly, it won't be easy to locate the app on the Google Play Store if you have a non-Pixel phone. In that case, you can click this link to find it. Further, the Internet is full of workarounds and modded versions for sideloading it but the app may crash.

If you have already enrolled in the app's beta programme, then you can download the app via the Google Play store. It's also worth mentioning that since it is the beta version of the app, you may experience failure at times. Further, it is also possible that the app may not be available in your country.

Android Police says that it has tested the device on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, among others. The publication also notes that all the smartphone brands may not be able to get all the features of the app. This includes the Call Screen feature that lets you talk to the caller by choosing texts available on the screen. It is only available for Pixel smartphones in the US.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google phone
Twitter Rolls Out Limited Reply Feature to Everyone, Lets Users Decide Who Can Respond to Their Tweets
MIUI 12 Update for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August: Xiaomi

