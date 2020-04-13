Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store, Can Be Installed on Non Pixel Phones

Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store, Can Be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones

Samsung and OnePlus devices still can’t use the Google Phone app

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 13 April 2020 20:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store, Can Be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones
Highlights
  • Google Phone App can be installed on select devices
  • Samsung and OnePlus devices are not compatible
  • It is confirmed to run on Asus Zenfone 6, Oppo Find X2 and LG V60

Google's Phone app that comes pre-installed on Google's Pixel series of smartphones and Android One devices is a highly sought phone app. There are multiple users who wish to sideload Google's apps but haven't been able to do it. For a non-Google smartphone, the Phone app wouldn't show up in the search results on the Google Play Store whereas sideloading the app would cause the app to crash, and multiple workarounds and modded versions have been circulating to help. But it looks like the Google Phone public beta app is currently showing up for download on a non-Pixel device.

While the Google Phone app is available for download on the Play Store, all devices are not able to find it on the Play Store. XDA Developers has reported that Samsung and OnePlus devices, in particular, are not able to search for the Google Phone app on the Play Store. However, Asus ZenFone 6 users running the latest ZenUI updates have confirmed that they can use the Google Phone app on their smartphones, albeit, a beta version.

The Google Phone app is also reported to work on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the LG V60 devices. XDA Developers checked the code for the Google Phone app and found that the new app requires the dialler's shared library to be present on the phone. This is not present on Samsung and OnePlus devices which could be the reason that the Google Phone App does not show up in the Google Play store.

If you wish to use the Google Phone app and want to see if your phone is compatible, you can search for the app on the Play Store. You can also choose to sideload the beta app via APK Mirror, to try your luck. At this point, we are not sure if Google has released the Phone app on the Play Store or it has popped up accidentally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Phone App, Google Phone APK
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Oppo Ace 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Feature Staggering 90W Fast Charging Support

Related Stories

Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store, Can Be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  2. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  3. Tech Startups Cut Jobs Due to Lockdown, Experts Says Worse is Yet to Come
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. OnePlus 8 Series High-Res Case Images Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  6. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  7. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
  8. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  9. LG Velvet Smartphone Series Teased, Concept Renders Leaked
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Feature Staggering 90W Fast Charging Support
  2. Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store, Can Be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones
  3. Oppo Ace 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Installs Milestone on Google Play Store Amid Lockdown
  5. iPhone SE 2020 Likely to Launch Next Week, iPhone 12 Series by September: Report
  6. PUBG Mobile 'Cold Front Survival' Mode Coming April 16: Here's What We Can Expect
  7. Playing Action Real-Time Strategy Games Can Benefit Cognitive Development: Study
  8. Honor 30 Series Camera Features Teased, Honor 30 Pro+ Will Have Fast Focus, Price Also Tipped
  9. Ola Emergency Cab Service Launched in Gurugram for Non-COVID-19 Related Travel
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Takes Hostages to TV, Premières Monday on Star Plus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com