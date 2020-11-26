Google Pay received a major update in the US last week that brought a list of new features to deliver an enhanced payments experience. However, with the arrival of the updated Google Pay, the search giant has decided to do away with the older Google Pay app for Android and iOS devices and discontinue support for peer-to-peer payments through its dedicated website. The new changes are specific to the US market. Additionally, the company has introduced a transfer fee for Google Pay users for transactions with a debit card in the US.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Web version of Google Pay in the US has started notifying users that it would no longer allow transferring of money starting January.

“Starting early in 2021, you won't be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app,” reads a banner placed on top of the Google Pay website.

The site, however, seems to continue to allow users to manage their payment methods and subscriptions.

In addition to the payments discontinuation planned for its website, Google Pay is ditching the old app that existed for Android and iOS devices prior to the latest update. Google has also added a transfer fee of 1.5 percent or a minimum of 31 cents (roughly Rs. 23) that will be applicable when transferring money out using a debit card. A support page has been provided to explain the update.

“It can take 1–3 business days when you transfer money to your bank account. Debit card transfers are usually instant. There is a fee of 1.5 percent or $0.31 (whichever is higher), when you transfer out money with a debit card,” the company said on the support page.

Importantly, there is no fee involved when using bank transfer, though the 1.5 percent charge will be applied to instant transfers. This wasn't the case earlier, when Google Pay charged zero fees for transferring money using a bank account or debit card.

Google earlier revealed that it was bringing a waitlist for bank accounts being launched on Google Pay next year with Citigroup and 10 other institutions. The update also enabled contactless payments in stores as well as brought the ability to view analytics and explore cashback promotional offers from merchants including Burger King and Target.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.