Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay Discontinuing Payments on Website, Introduces Transfer Fee in US

Google Pay Discontinuing Payments on Website, Introduces Transfer Fee in US

Google Pay website in the US has started notifying users that it would no longer allow money transfers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 November 2020 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pay Discontinuing Payments on Website, Introduces Transfer Fee in US

Google Pay brought a list of changes through an update released in the US last week

Highlights
  • Google Pay website will no longer support payments from January 2021
  • Google is also ditching the old Google Pay app for Android and iOS
  • Google Pay has brought a 1.5 percent transfer fee for instant transfers

Google Pay received a major update in the US last week that brought a list of new features to deliver an enhanced payments experience. However, with the arrival of the updated Google Pay, the search giant has decided to do away with the older Google Pay app for Android and iOS devices and discontinue support for peer-to-peer payments through its dedicated website. The new changes are specific to the US market. Additionally, the company has introduced a transfer fee for Google Pay users for transactions with a debit card in the US.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Web version of Google Pay in the US has started notifying users that it would no longer allow transferring of money starting January.

“Starting early in 2021, you won't be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app,” reads a banner placed on top of the Google Pay website.

The site, however, seems to continue to allow users to manage their payment methods and subscriptions.

In addition to the payments discontinuation planned for its website, Google Pay is ditching the old app that existed for Android and iOS devices prior to the latest update. Google has also added a transfer fee of 1.5 percent or a minimum of 31 cents (roughly Rs. 23) that will be applicable when transferring money out using a debit card. A support page has been provided to explain the update.

“It can take 1–3 business days when you transfer money to your bank account. Debit card transfers are usually instant. There is a fee of 1.5 percent or $0.31 (whichever is higher), when you transfer out money with a debit card,” the company said on the support page.

Importantly, there is no fee involved when using bank transfer, though the 1.5 percent charge will be applied to instant transfers. This wasn't the case earlier, when Google Pay charged zero fees for transferring money using a bank account or debit card.

Google earlier revealed that it was bringing a waitlist for bank accounts being launched on Google Pay next year with Citigroup and 10 other institutions. The update also enabled contactless payments in stores as well as brought the ability to view analytics and explore cashback promotional offers from merchants including Burger King and Target.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay, Google Pay Web, Google
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU Price in India Revealed, Will Cost Rs. 64,990 Plus GST

Related Stories

Google Pay Discontinuing Payments on Website, Introduces Transfer Fee in US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  3. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television Launched in India
  6. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  7. Micromax In 1b Sale in India Postponed Due to Logistics Issue
  8. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  9. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  10. Redmi Smartwatch With Square Dial Launching on Thursday
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch on November 30, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Come in December
  2. Google Pay Discontinuing Payments on Website, Introduces Transfer Fee in US
  3. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU Price in India Revealed, Will Cost Rs. 64,990 Plus GST
  4. Tata Sky Music, Music+ Subscribers to Get Free Hungama Music Pro Subscription: How to Avail
  5. Micromax In 1b Sale in India Delayed Due to Logistics Issue
  6. Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Quad Rear Camera Setup Tipped
  8. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  9. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  10. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com