Google Pay is gearing up to introduce a new personalisation feature in India that looks to offer relevant deals and better recommendations. However, if you enable this feature, Google will gain access to sensitive information like your transaction history, your forms of payment, and other data. The new “Personalisation with Google Pay” feature looks to bring relevant offers based on your shopping and other preferences. For instance, if the feature is turned on, you will get offers from the places you frequently shop from. This feature can be toggled off anytime within the app's Settings.

The tech giant announced the feature via a blog post, confirming that it will roll out for both Android and iOS users in India starting next week. As soon as users upgrade to the next version of Google Pay, they will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off. Turning this feature off will not restrict you from using the service and you'll still be able to make contactless payments, but the offers that you see may not be as relevant.

If you keep the feature turned on, Google will gain access to things like your transaction history, your location where you made a purchase, transit, and loyalty cards to provide relevant offers and rewards. Furthermore, Google adds, “You will also be able to manage how your individual transactions and activity within Google Pay are used for personalisation by visiting account.google.com. Here you can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that you don't want used to personalise your Google Pay experience.”

Google asserts that all the information will be used to make the Google Pay experience better and will never be “shared publicly or sold to anyone.” Keep a lookout for an update in Google Play store and App Store for Google Pay if you're keen on using the new feature.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.