Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users: What It Means

If you enable this feature, Google will gain access to sensitive information like your transaction history.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 March 2021 18:41 IST
Google asserts that all of the information will never be “shared publicly or sold to anyone”

Highlights
  • Google Pay users on Android and iOS will get an update next week
  • Users will be prompted to choose if they want to use the feature
  • This feature can be toggled off anytime in Google Pay’s settings

Google Pay is gearing up to introduce a new personalisation feature in India that looks to offer relevant deals and better recommendations. However, if you enable this feature, Google will gain access to sensitive information like your transaction history, your forms of payment, and other data. The new “Personalisation with Google Pay” feature looks to bring relevant offers based on your shopping and other preferences. For instance, if the feature is turned on, you will get offers from the places you frequently shop from. This feature can be toggled off anytime within the app's Settings.

The tech giant announced the feature via a blog post, confirming that it will roll out for both Android and iOS users in India starting next week. As soon as users upgrade to the next version of Google Pay, they will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off. Turning this feature off will not restrict you from using the service and you'll still be able to make contactless payments, but the offers that you see may not be as relevant.

If you keep the feature turned on, Google will gain access to things like your transaction history, your location where you made a purchase, transit, and loyalty cards to provide relevant offers and rewards. Furthermore, Google adds, “You will also be able to manage how your individual transactions and activity within Google Pay are used for personalisation by visiting account.google.com. Here you can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that you don't want used to personalise your Google Pay experience.”

Google asserts that all the information will be used to make the Google Pay experience better and will never be “shared publicly or sold to anyone.” Keep a lookout for an update in Google Play store and App Store for Google Pay if you're keen on using the new feature.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay, GPay, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
