Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay Now Lets Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Make Payments Using Visa Credit, Debit Cards

Google Pay Now Lets Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Make Payments Using Visa Credit, Debit Cards

The new offering initially works only with Android devices with NFC support.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 October 2020 14:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pay Now Lets Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Make Payments Using Visa Credit, Debit Cards

Google Pay stores sensitive card information as a token to provide a secure payments experience

Highlights
  • Google Pay users can store their Kotak Mahindra Bank cards for payments
  • It can used for making NFC-based payments at nearby stores
  • Google Pay launched tokenised card payments in September last year

Google Pay (aka Tez) now allows Kotak Mahindra Bank customers to make payments using their Visa credit and debit cards in India. The new development is based on a tokenisation process that Google introduced on the Google Pay app back in September last year. It is aimed to enable secure payments via Google Pay using credit and debit cards. Using the tokenisation process, Google Pay hides sensitive card information and allows users to pay using their bank cards virtually at any offline stores or online marketplace.

Unlike traditional card payments in which customers need to swipe their credit or debit cards, the latest update allows Kotak Mahindra Bank customers to use their Visa credit or debit card to make payments virtually via Google Pay. The feature is, however, limited to Android devices with NFC support.

Customers need to initially link their Kotak cards to the Google Pay app by going to Payment Methods > Add card after tapping on their profile. They will then be asked to enter details such as their card number, expiry date, and CVV and provide the one-time-password (OTP) they have received on their phone. The sensitive information recorded in the app will be replaced with a token that will be used for processing virtual payments.

Once connected, Kotak credit or debit cards can be used through the Google Pay app for making merchant payments at nearby stores using NFC-based Tap and Pay as well as for in-app and e-commerce payments. The linked cards can also be used for making transactions on Google Pay using its scan and pay feature.

“Customer convenience, ease-of-use and, most significantly, enhanced security for our customers are the key hallmarks of Kotak's collaboration with Google Pay,” said Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, in a prepared statement. “Now, Kotak customers need not carry their debit or credit cards while going out for shopping or enter sensitive card details for every online transaction, resulting in a smooth and highly secure payment experience for our customers.”

It is important to note that the tokenised card data has been stored locally by Visa. Google Pay initially enabled tokenised card payments for the Axis Bank and SBI credit card users with Visa cards in August this year.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay tokenised card, Google Pay, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Google
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C With 14.2mm Drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Google Pay Now Lets Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Make Payments Using Visa Credit, Debit Cards
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  5. Jio May Have a Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer in the Works
  6. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
  7. Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 60 Sports Modes Launched in India
  8. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  9. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  10. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C With 14.2mm Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. US Book Stores Launch 'Boxed Out' Campaign Against Amazon
  2. Coolpad Cool 6 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pay Now Lets Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers Make Payments Using Visa Credit, Debit Cards
  4. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C With 14.2mm Drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  5. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  6. Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 50 Watch Faces, 60 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Zoom Will Roll Out End-to-End Encryption for All Users From Next Week
  8. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Let You Carry a Cat in a Backpack
  9. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch TVs With 4K Display, IMAX Enhanced Certification Launched
  10. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com