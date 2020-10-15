Google Pay (aka Tez) now allows Kotak Mahindra Bank customers to make payments using their Visa credit and debit cards in India. The new development is based on a tokenisation process that Google introduced on the Google Pay app back in September last year. It is aimed to enable secure payments via Google Pay using credit and debit cards. Using the tokenisation process, Google Pay hides sensitive card information and allows users to pay using their bank cards virtually at any offline stores or online marketplace.

Unlike traditional card payments in which customers need to swipe their credit or debit cards, the latest update allows Kotak Mahindra Bank customers to use their Visa credit or debit card to make payments virtually via Google Pay. The feature is, however, limited to Android devices with NFC support.

Customers need to initially link their Kotak cards to the Google Pay app by going to Payment Methods > Add card after tapping on their profile. They will then be asked to enter details such as their card number, expiry date, and CVV and provide the one-time-password (OTP) they have received on their phone. The sensitive information recorded in the app will be replaced with a token that will be used for processing virtual payments.

Once connected, Kotak credit or debit cards can be used through the Google Pay app for making merchant payments at nearby stores using NFC-based Tap and Pay as well as for in-app and e-commerce payments. The linked cards can also be used for making transactions on Google Pay using its scan and pay feature.

“Customer convenience, ease-of-use and, most significantly, enhanced security for our customers are the key hallmarks of Kotak's collaboration with Google Pay,” said Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, in a prepared statement. “Now, Kotak customers need not carry their debit or credit cards while going out for shopping or enter sensitive card details for every online transaction, resulting in a smooth and highly secure payment experience for our customers.”

It is important to note that the tokenised card data has been stored locally by Visa. Google Pay initially enabled tokenised card payments for the Axis Bank and SBI credit card users with Visa cards in August this year.

