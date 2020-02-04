Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay Faces an Outage, Suddenly Removed Bank Accounts for Some Users

Google Pay Faces an Outage, Suddenly Removed Bank Accounts for Some Users

Instead of providing the option to add existing bank accounts, Google Pay is showing State Bank of India (SBI) as the only option to affected users.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 15:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pay Faces an Outage, Suddenly Removed Bank Accounts for Some Users

Google Pay has over 67 million monthly active users in India

Highlights
  • Google Pay users have reported the outage on Twitter
  • The issue appears to have impacted select users
  • Google Pay is one of the popular sources of digital payments in India

Google Pay is facing a partial outage in India. Multiple users have reported that the app has suddenly removed their bank accounts, preventing them from making transactions. The issue appears to have a limited impact, though several users have posted their complaints on social media platforms. Google Pay is one of the more popular mobile payments sources in India. As of September last year, the app is touted to have over 67 million monthly active users in the country. The Google Pay app is also believed to have contributed largely in the growth of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based digital payments in the country.

As per the user reports on Twitter, the Google Pay app has suddenly removed bank account details and is no longer allowing users to connect back their existing bank accounts. Several users have pointed out that instead of showing all the listed bank options, the app is providing only State Bank of India (SBI) as the option to select for the affected accounts.

 

 

 

 

It is unclear whether the issue is limited to the Android version of the Google Pay app or has impacted iPhone users as well. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the fact that the problem doesn't impact all Google Pay users, with only some users in our team affected. However, it appears that the issue isn't restricted to a select region and exists for various Google Pay accounts in India.

Gadgets 360 has written to Google India for a comment on the ongoing issue and will update the article when the company replies.

In September last year, Google Pay surpassed PhonePe and hit the mark of 67 million monthly active users in India. The app grew three times in the last 12 months alone and drove transactions worth over $110 billion (roughly Rs. 7,82,800 crores) on an annualised basis, the search giant had claimed at the fifth edition of its annual ‘Google for India' event.

Google Pay was initially known as Google Tez in India. However, Google in 2018 rebranded the app as Google Pay to provide a unified branding in India as well as the global markets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay, Google India, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Xiaomi India Teases Arrival of New Redmi Phone, Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
TikTok Confirms Profile Redesign Test Similar to Instagram

Related Stories

Google Pay Faces an Outage, Suddenly Removed Bank Accounts for Some Users
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  5. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  6. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  7. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  8. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  9. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  10. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Confirms Profile Redesign Test Similar to Instagram
  2. Google Pay Faces an Outage, Suddenly Removed Bank Accounts for Some Users
  3. Xiaomi India Teases Arrival of New Redmi Phone, Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  4. Jeff Bezos Being Jealous of Elon Musk Said to Be Motive Behind Amazon HQ2
  5. OnePlus Led Indian Premium Smartphone Market in 2019: Counterpoint
  6. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving February 2020 Android Security Patch
  7. Google Maps Hack: Company Responds to Video of Fake Traffic Jam Created by 99 Smartphones
  8. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Is Available to Existing Customers With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  9. Google Search Now Allows Users to Recharge Prepaid Packs on Mobile in India: How it Works
  10. Flipkart Apple Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.