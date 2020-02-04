Google Pay is facing a partial outage in India. Multiple users have reported that the app has suddenly removed their bank accounts, preventing them from making transactions. The issue appears to have a limited impact, though several users have posted their complaints on social media platforms. Google Pay is one of the more popular mobile payments sources in India. As of September last year, the app is touted to have over 67 million monthly active users in the country. The Google Pay app is also believed to have contributed largely in the growth of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based digital payments in the country.

As per the user reports on Twitter, the Google Pay app has suddenly removed bank account details and is no longer allowing users to connect back their existing bank accounts. Several users have pointed out that instead of showing all the listed bank options, the app is providing only State Bank of India (SBI) as the option to select for the affected accounts.

@GooglePay getting no another bank option when adding bank to account. Only @TheOfficialSBI bank is showning in the list. Please resolve it as soon as possible @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/RHSo2SV7Fo — Lakhan chivadshetti (@lakhan3010) February 4, 2020

@GooglePay is down for me, showing no saved accounts :( — Kabeer Ghanchi (@kabeertweets) February 4, 2020

2 bank accounts in my @GooglePay account were automatically deleted.

Now, I thought it could be a glitch and reinstalled the app. It doesn't even allow for verification.



This is very bad. Resolve issue ASAP pic.twitter.com/tW1XiqghzW — Anoop Srinivas Bhat???????? (@Anoopsri) February 4, 2020

@GooglePayIndia facing issues with the app. what's the support process? — The Last Washello (@humanprojector) February 4, 2020

It is unclear whether the issue is limited to the Android version of the Google Pay app or has impacted iPhone users as well. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the fact that the problem doesn't impact all Google Pay users, with only some users in our team affected. However, it appears that the issue isn't restricted to a select region and exists for various Google Pay accounts in India.

Gadgets 360 has written to Google India for a comment on the ongoing issue and will update the article when the company replies.

In September last year, Google Pay surpassed PhonePe and hit the mark of 67 million monthly active users in India. The app grew three times in the last 12 months alone and drove transactions worth over $110 billion (roughly Rs. 7,82,800 crores) on an annualised basis, the search giant had claimed at the fifth edition of its annual ‘Google for India' event.

Google Pay was initially known as Google Tez in India. However, Google in 2018 rebranded the app as Google Pay to provide a unified branding in India as well as the global markets.