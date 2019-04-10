Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay Alleged to Operate Without Authorisation, Delhi High Court Asks RBI and Google to Respond

Google Pay Alleged to Operate Without Authorisation, Delhi High Court Asks RBI and Google to Respond

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pay Alleged to Operate Without Authorisation, Delhi High Court Asks RBI and Google to Respond

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Google India Digital Services Private Limited to file a reply on the plea alleging Google Pay not being listed as an authorised operator as per list of the 'Payment System Operators'.

A division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the RBI and Google India Digital Services Private Limited on a Public interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhijit Mishra.

The petitioner has sought direction to the RBI to stop Google Pay operation in India.

He has requested the court to impose penalties on the Google India Digital Services Private Limited for doing unauthorized operation in India.

The petitioner in his plea said that he is concerned with the welfare of Indian economic and banking system in the view of the privacy of Indian citizens.

He said that Google Pay is doing unauthorized operation in India as per the Payment and Settlement Systems in defiance of the Section 4 subsection 1 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, published by the Reserve Bank of India on March 20, 2019.

The said section clearly mentions that no person, other than the RBI, system not shall commence or operate a payment system except to operate under and in accordance with an authorization issued without by the RBI.

"The Google India Digital Services Private Limited doing business as Google Pay though its unauthorized operation in India as Payment and Settlement Systems has unmonitored and unauthorized access to the personal information such as Aadhar, PAN, Transaction etc. of the public by acting as a Payment and Settlement Systems," read the plea.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pay, Delhi High Court
Firefox's New Anti-Tracking Feature Blocks Cryptomining and Fingerprinting Sites: How to Enable
Huawei Mate X Foldable to Be Available to Buy in June, Vmall Listing Tips
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Google Pay Alleged to Operate Without Authorisation, Delhi High Court Asks RBI and Google to Respond
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, What to Expect
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Firefox's New Anti-Tracking Feature Blocks Cryptocurrency Mining Sites
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  8. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  9. Realme 3 Pro Camera Samples Released Ahead of Formal Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Launch Today: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.