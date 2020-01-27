Technology News
Google Pay Launches UPI Recharge Option for FASTag Users

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India.

By | Updated: 27 January 2020 18:47 IST
FASTag employs Radio Frequency Identification technology for making toll payments

FASTag employs Radio Frequency Identification technology for making toll payments

Highlights
  • Google has added a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature
  • FASTag accounts can be linked to the Google Pay app
  • FASTag is an electronic toll collection system

In a bid to help its users recharge their FASTag accounts faster, Google Pay on Monday announced that it has added a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature that will let them link FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app and recharge and track their payments. According to the company, to recharge their FASTag accounts, users need to open their Google Pay app, look for the FASTag category under the "Bill Payments" section and select the bank that has issued their FASTag.

"On the next screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay with your bank account. Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button," the company said in a statement.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India. It employs Radio Frequency Identification technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.

Major automobile companies in India are by default offering FASTag RFID tag on new vehicles. However, if you aren't among those who have purchased a brand new car or jeep recently, you can purchase a FASTag from various sources.

As per a tweet posted by the Indian Highways Management Company, FASTag is made available through point-of-sale (POS) locations set up at toll plazas at all national highways, 23 certified banks, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), and transport hubs. One of the easiest ways to purchase a FASTag is visiting a nearby branch of banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, or Karur Vysya Bank. For vehicle class 4 that includes cars, jeeps, and vans, a FASTag can be bought online through portals of banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or State Bank of India (SBI). Airtel Payments Bank, Amazon, and Paytm are also selling FASTag online. Furthermore, you can avail some cashback for purchasing a FASTag online.

Further reading: Google Pay, FASTag, UPI

