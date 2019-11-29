Technology News
loading

Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report

The new Google Pay gold gifting option was spotted inside app version 48.0.001_RC03.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 14:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report

Google Pay developers working on a new gifting feature

Highlights
  • Google Play introduced gold selling and buying feature in April
  • Now, the app’s code suggest that it will allow users to gift gold
  • There is no clarity on how this feature will work, as of yet

Earlier this year, Google announced the ability to sell and buy gold via the Google Pay app. It partnered with an internationally recognised metal and mining service provider MMTC-PAMP to bring this functionality. Now, the tech giant is looking to add a new feature that will allow users to gift gold to others. This new Google Pay gold gifting option was spotted inside the app's code, and it may or may not be launched, based on how the development and testing goes.

XDA Developers has spotted this new gold gifting option inside Google Pay v48.0.001_RC03. The report says that this new version contains new strings that indicate that Google is working on a feature that will allow users to gift gold to each other. There is no clarity on when this feature will roll out or how it will work. As mentioned, the code suggests that the work has begun, but developers may decide to pull the plug on it, if something goes wrong in the development or testing phases.

Buying and selling of gold was introduced inside the app sometime in April, and it enabled Google Pay users to buy 99.99 percent, 24 karat gold. Google notes that the purchased gold of any value will be stored in secure vaults on their behalf by MMTC-PAMP. The users can buy and sell the gold any time at the latest price, refreshed every few minutes, as displayed on the Google Pay app.

Google Pay has become immensely popular in the country in the last year. At the fifth edition of its annual 'Google for India' event in September, Google announced that Google Pay has outpaced PhonePe to hit 67 million monthly active users (MAUs). The tech giant says that it grew 3x times in the 12 months before September, driving transactions worth over $110 billion on an annualised basis, with hundreds of thousands of offline and online merchants.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay, Google Pay Gold Gifting
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch
Honor Smartphones
Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals to Buy From India
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  3. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  6. An Alien Comet From Another Star Is Soaring Through Our Solar System
  7. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  8. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  9. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch
  3. Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3
  4. Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
  5. Oppo Reno 3 5G Teased to Pack 4,025mAh Battery, Reno 3 Pro 5G Render Leak Suggests Hole-Punch Display
  6. Redmi K30 to Feature 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  7. Black Widow: India Release Date Brought Forward to April 2020
  8. Black Friday 2019 Turns 'Block Friday' as French Activists Bar Access to Amazon Depot
  9. Apple Asks Chinese Manufacturers to Ramp Up AirPods Pro Production: Report
  10. European Space Agency Gets EUR 14.4 Billion Funding to Meet New Challenges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.