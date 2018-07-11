NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay Gets Peer-to-Peer Payments, Lets You Save Concert Tickets and Boarding Passes

Google Pay Gets Peer-to-Peer Payments, Lets You Save Concert Tickets and Boarding Passes

 
, 11 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Pay Gets Peer-to-Peer Payments, Lets You Save Concert Tickets and Boarding Passes

Google has integrated its peer-to-peer payments service Google Pay Send into its digital payments solution Google Pay to make the latter a one-stop destination to send and ask for money. Along with this, the search engine giant has also included other features in its payments solution, including support for mobile ticketing for travel, movies and concerts, just like Apple Pay, letting you store your tickets and passes.

"Once your tickets are saved, you'll find them with your loyalty cards, gift cards and offers on the Android app's new Passes tab. When it's time for your event or flight, use your phone as your ticket-no printing required," Gerardo Capiel, Director, Product Management and Consumer Payments, Google, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Google Pay would be in sync with the user's Google Account to make updating payment information about cards and accounts quicker.

"Now that you can use Google Pay on desktop or on iOS, in stores or on transit, on your phone or with your Assistant, we've also made it easier to manage your payment info in the app or on the web at pay.google.com," Capiel added.

The updated Google Pay is first rolling out in the US, followed by the UK. Earlier this year, Google combined a host of its own payment platforms to create Google Pay including apps like Android Pay and Google Wallet, aiming at a convenient and unified payments service for users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pay
Instagram Stories Gets New Questions Sticker, Lets Followers Ask Questions
Samsung Galaxy On6
Google Pay Gets Peer-to-Peer Payments, Lets You Save Concert Tickets and Boarding Passes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Moto E5 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1
  4. Xiaomi Sale Day 2 Deals: Rs. 4 Flash Sales, and Other Offers Detailed
  5. WhatsApp Will Now Label Forwards in a Bid to Combat Misinformation
  6. Oppo F7 Price Cut in India by Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and Flipkart
  7. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Offer 50GB More Data to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  8. Fortnite's Android Release Delay Is PUBG Mobile's Gain
  9. iPhone X, iPhone SE May Be Discontinued This Year: Analysts
  10. Nikon Coolpix P1000 With Super-Telephoto Lens, 125x Optical Zoom Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.