Google Pay Adds Paid Promotions, Opens Waitlists for Bank Accounts With Citigroup

Google Pay users can now transact with groups of people, search transactions, view analytics, and explore cashback offers from merchants.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 November 2020 10:13 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google did not solicit customers for the service, dubbed Plex, until Wednesday

Highlights
  • Citi Plex users will get free access to its network of 60,000 ATMs
  • The new US app works at over 1,00,000 restaurants and 30,000 gas station
  • Alibaba, Apple, Samsung, and PayPal also offer mobile wallets

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday relaunched its US payments app, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next year with Citigroup and 10 other institutions.

The new Google Pay app, like its predecessor which will be discontinued eventually, enables contactless payments in stores and money transfers. But now users can transact with groups of people, search transactions, view analytics and explore cashback offers from merchants including Burger King and Target.

Google will receive a distribution fee for those promotions, opening a small new line of revenue for the advertising giant. Transactions will not affect the ads that users see on other Google services, it said.

The new functionality brings US Google Pay up to par with its counterpart in India, where mobile payments are the norm, while escalating the global battle among tech companies, merchants and banks over consumers and their financial data.

"Our goal is to be the all-in-one app that gives users more value and control out of their money," said Caesar Sengupta, who oversees Google's payment initiatives. Pay has more than 150 million monthly users spanning 30 countries.

Alibaba, Apple, Samsung, and PayPal also offer mobile wallets aiming to be hubs for shopping and banking, with the companies battling over security and other features.

For instance, Google said its web search technology makes its app more useful for budgeting and sifting through transactions to spot granular categories such as "Mexican restaurants" or "T-shirts."

The new US app works at over 1,00,000 restaurants, 30,000 gas stations and 400 cities' parking meters, Google said.

Google first discussed adding banking accounts a year ago, but did not solicit customers for the service, dubbed Plex, until Wednesday. Partners such as Citi starting next year will activate checkings and savings accounts with no monthly fees, overdraft charges or minimum balance rules.

The Citi Plex users will get free access to its network of 60,000 ATMs nationwide, the megabank said on Wednesday. The offering is Citi's first bundled savings and checking account.

"This collaboration gives us a platform to drive significant scale in our Retail Bank," said Citi's incoming Chief Executive Jane Fraser.

The newest Plex partners include Green Dot, Seattle Bank and The Harbor Bank of Maryland.

Sengupta said one goal was "to gamify saving and make it a lot more fun."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Citi Plex, Plex, Google Pay, Google
