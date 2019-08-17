Technology News
loading

Google's Password Checkup Extension May Soon Be Built Into Chrome

Google's Password Checkup extension appears set to soon become a default feature of the Google Chrome browser.

By | Updated: 17 August 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google's Password Checkup Extension May Soon Be Built Into Chrome

The leak detection feature of Password Checkup, which checks if a user's password is compromised and alerts the users by a drop-down menu box, appears set to soon become a default feature of Google Chrome browser instead of remaining an optional extension.

"According to the Chromium Bug Tracker, Google is looking to change things by integrating Password Checkup's leak detection directly into Chrome. While the design documents are currently private, there are enough code changes available to piece together how it should work," 9to5Google reported on Thursday.

Earlier this year the Internet giant unveiled its Password Checkup extension which is essentially a step up from services such as "Have I Been Pwned" that offer insight into whether or not a user's password has ever been compromised during a data breach.

For those who do not want Google checking for password safety, they will allow to disable these Password Checkup features from the Chrome browser.

Primarily, this is being done for the sake of enterprise customers, but the setting will likely also be available for others also, the report added.

Separately, Google on Thursday added new features to the Password Checkup extension, and detailed them in a blog post. "Today, we are also releasing two new features for the Password Checkup extension. The first is a direct feedback mechanism where users can inform us about any issues that they are facing via a quick comment box. The second gives users even more control over their data. It allows users to opt-out of the anonymous telemetry that the extension reports, including the number of lookups that surface an unsafe credential, whether an alert leads to a password change, and the domain involved for improving site coverage," it said of the two new features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Chrome, Google Chrome, Password Checkup
Motorola One Action With Triple Rear Cameras, 21:9 CinemaVision Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Redmi 8 Specifications, Renders Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Honor Smartphones
Google's Password Checkup Extension May Soon Be Built Into Chrome
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  2. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  3. Redmi Note 8 Render Based on a Teaser Video Surfaces Online
  4. Asteroid May Be on Collision Course With Earth, NASA Monitoring Its Orbit
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 Now on Discount via Amazon and Samsung Store
  7. Sacred Games 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  8. ‘We Have Finished the Book in Season 2,’ Says Sacred Games Writer
  9. iPhone 11 Launch Date Is September 10, iOS 13 System Images Tip
  10. Motorola One Action Lets You Capture Wide-Angle Landscape Videos Vertically
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 8 Specifications, Renders Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  2. Google's Password Checkup Extension May Soon Be Built Into Chrome
  3. Motorola One Action With Triple Rear Cameras, 21:9 CinemaVision Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter Tests Removing Spam, Abuse From Your Direct Message Inbox
  5. Trump Reveals Dinner Date With Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday
  6. Gmail Enterprise Users in India Hit by Outage, Services Restored Soon After
  7. Oppo Reno 2 Leak Details Resolution of Quad Rear Cameras, Leaked Image Gives First Glimpse of the Phone
  8. Honor 10 Lite Receiving EMUI 9.1 Update in India, Brings EROFS File System, GPU Turbo 3.0, More
  9. Need for Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer to Debut at Gamescom’s Opening Night Next Week
  10. Flipkart Brings Videos Section to Its Android App, Launches 'Ideas' to Help Customers Pick Suitable Products Easily
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.