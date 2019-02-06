Technology news
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Password Checkup Chrome Extension Alerts You to Hacked Logins: Here’s How to Install It

Google Password Checkup Chrome Extension Alerts You to Hacked Logins: Here’s How to Install It

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Password Checkup Chrome Extension Alerts You to Hacked Logins: Here’s How to Install It

Photo Credit: Google

Google Password Checkup extension is now available in Chrome Web Store

Highlights

  • Password Checkup has been built with user privacy in mind
  • It will match your account details with 4 billion compromised accounts
  • Google is boosting the security of Google login for third-party services

Data breaches are a sad truth of the modern Web and every other day we hear about some new hack or breach that may have leaked your data. Savvy Internet users use password managers or don't reuse passwords, but the majority of Internet users are still way behind the curve on these learnings. In order to help such users, Google has introduced a nifty new Chrome extension that will help you in sync with the data breaches and suggests changing the password if your account details have been compromised. The company has also revealed a measure that it has implemented to make sure the apps and websites, where a person has used their Google account to sign in is not compromised in the case of a Google account hijacking.

Google revealed in a blog post on Tuesday that the new Password Checkup Chrome extension is now live on the Chrome Web Store and can be downloaded by anyone. The extension alerts users when they enter a compromised username and password on a website, the extension will alert them that the login information has been compromised and suggests a password change. The extension is particularly useful for users, who can't regularly keep track of news about data breaches and hacks or go to specific websites to check whether their account details have been compromised or not.

The search giant added that it has built the Password Checkup with privacy concerns of sharing your account details with anyone, including Google, in mind. It notes that no one, including Google, will know about your account information.

“We built Password Checkup so that no one, including Google, can learn your account details. To do this, we developed privacy-protecting techniques with the help of cryptography researchers at both Google and Stanford University,” Google wrote in the blog post.

How to install Google's Password Checkup extension

  1. Open Chrome on your computer
  2. Now, head over to this link to open the Password Checkup listing on the Chrome Web Store
  3. Tap “Add to Chrome”
  4. Confirm that you want to add the extension to your Chrome
  5. Once installed, a screen shield icon will appear on the top right
  6. That's it. You're done.

Additionally, the Mountain View-based company revealed the Cross Account Protection measure that will make sure the apps and websites where you are using your Google account credentials to sign in is not compromised in case an attacker finds a way into your Google account. While the Google account itself has had added protections to deal with attackers and malicious parties, it is the first time the company is improving the security of Google sign-in for third-party platforms. When your Google account is compromised, Google will notify the apps and websites where you have used your Google credentials about the breach so that they can secure your account on their platform.

“We created Cross Account Protection by working closely with other major technology companies, like Adobe, and the standards community at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and OpenID Foundation to make this easy for all apps to implement,” Google said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Password Checkup, Chrome, Chrome Extensions, Password Checkup
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Facebook to Offer Employee Bonuses Based on Progress on Social Issues
Amazon Pantry Service Slowly Returns in India After E-Commerce Disruption
Pricee
Google Password Checkup Chrome Extension Alerts You to Hacked Logins: Here’s How to Install It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go’s Alleged Storage, Colour Variants for India Leaked
  5. MIUI 10.2.1 Update Reportedly Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut
  6. Vivo V15 Expected to Launch Alongside Vivo V15 Pro, Specifications Tipped
  7. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  8. Google's New Tool Will Alert You If Your Accounts Have Been Hacked
  9. Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study
  10. ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 To Get Discounts During Asus Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.