Google Opinion Rewards App That Pays for Surveys Is Now Available in Thailand

Google Opinion Rewards app is currently available in 29 countries including India.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 November 2020 15:23 IST
Users above the age of 18 years in the eligible countries can use Google Opinion Rewards

Highlights
  • Google Opinion Rewards has expanded its availability to Thailand
  • The quick survey app debuted in 2013
  • The update is likely part of a server-side change

Google Opinion Rewards is now available in Thailand. The quick survey app that pays users for answering questions debuted in 2013 and besides Thailand, is currently available in India and 27 other countries. Google Opinion Rewards app lets you answer surveys in exchange for Google Play credit for Android users and PayPal money for iOS users. Besides being available now in Thailand, too, the changelog has no other update, so the addition is likely to be part of a server-side change.

Thailand has been added to the list of countries Google Opinion Rewards app can be downloaded and used in, as visible on Google's support page and the changelog of the app on Google Play. After downloading the app, you're initially required to answer basic questions about yourself. Google will send you surveys to answer, with questions such as, “Which logo is best?,” and “Which promotion is most compelling?”

These are all the 29 countries Google Opinion Rewards can be used in: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US.

Users receive a notification when a relevant survey is available for them to take. One can receive up to Rs. 32.20 in Google Play credit for completing a survey. Users above the age of 18 years in the eligible countries can use Google Opinion Rewards, as per Google. Google Opinion Rewards debuted in India as an Android app in 2017.

Google is currently testing Task Mate in India, which will let users earn money by doing simple tasks on their smartphones. Tasks include things like clicking a picture of a restaurant, answering survey questions about personal preferences, or helping translate sentences from English to other languages. The app is currently in beta and is limited to selected testers through a referral code system.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Opinion Rewards, Google
Tanishka Sodhi
