Google introduced the Neighbourly app last year in Mumbai as an experiment to get users of the same area to connect and solve each other's issues. Later in 2018, the app was launched across India and now the app gets new features to help the thriving local community be more interactive. The latest update brings the ability to post photos, create events, create polls, and even share tips. Earlier, the app only allowed users to post questions in the form of a note, and others could respond in comments with valid answers on the social app.

The latest update has rolled out for all Android users, and brings the version to 1.0.30.2. Alongside the ability to post photos and create polls, the Neighbourly app also gets a new feature called Neighbourhood Challenge. This feature brings new puzzles in-app randomly, and the local community can play together and vote for the best contributor as well. The update also brings the ability to search for specific information, enabling users to not go through browsing all the pages to find relevant content.

As mentioned, with the latest update, Neighbourly app users will now be able to post photos of their meal at a newly-opened restaurant or of a new garden nearby, invite new neighbours to watch an upcoming cricket match by creating an event, get input on the best local vegetarian restaurant by creating polls, and updating neighbours on hazards and repairs happening on the roads by using the sharing tips feature.

To post content, update to the latest version of Neighbourly app, and click on the ‘Post' icon on the top right corner of the screen. The app will open a redesigned dialogue box that will let you choose from options like Photo, Question, Poll, Event, and Note.

The Neighbourly app is available for free download through Google Play. It works with devices running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop.