Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch

Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch

Neighbourly joins a not-so-small list of unsuccessful Google social projects.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 April 2020 11:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch

Neighbourly was launched in May 2018 as a neighbourhood-level social app

Highlights
  • Google Neighbourly is closing down on May 12
  • The app saw some improvements, but hasn’t been very popular
  • Google wants Neighbourly users to sign up as Google Maps local guides

Google is one of the most successful Internet companies in the world, driven by wide usage of its core products such as Search, Gmail, YouTube, and Android. However, the company has seen a fair amount of failed products as well, especially the social products; the latest to join this list is Neighbourly. This experimental app was launched in mid-2018 to help people learn more about their neighbourhood by asking other residents. Google has now announced that it will be shutting down Neighbourly on May 12 this year, after which the app will no longer be available to use across all platforms.

In an email to Neighbourly users, Google states that Neighbourly ‘hasn't grown like we had hoped' suggesting the reason for the shutdown of the service is weak continued usage of the app. The app was popular in the weeks and months after launch, with Google stating that over a million questions have been answered on the app. However, things don't seem to have gone well after the initial buzz faded.

Google will be focusing on other apps and services that are already serving a lot of people every day, and suggests that Neighbourly users sign up as Google Maps local guides to continue helping their local communities. That programme uses the much more successful Google Maps as a base, and lets users contribute to Maps with reviews, pictures, ratings, and answers to questions about points of interests that they have visited.

Google launched Neighbourly in Mumbai, as a means to let users get relevant local information from the community itself. It was soon expanded to more Indian cities, and new features were rolled out as well. Unfortunately, none of this was enough to keep Neighbourly relevant enough going into 2020.

Neighbourly joins a not-so-small list of unsuccessful Google social projects, such as Google+, Inbox by Gmail, Allo, and Wave, to name a few. Neighbourly allowed users to ask questions related to their specific localities that could then be answered by other users. While the app is still in use with questions and answers being provided, its waning popularity means that it probably makes sense for Google to divert resources to more useful projects.

Users will be able to download their Neighbourly content and data till October 12, 2020, after which it will no longer be available. The app is currently available to use for the next few weeks, for anyone looking to get local community-sourced information during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Neighbourly
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Zoom App Could Let Attackers Access Windows Passwords, Take Over Your Mac: Reports
Coronavirus Seen as Trigger for Mobile Money Growth in West Africa

Related Stories

Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  2. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  3. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  4. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  5. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Officially Launch on April 8
  6. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Render Tips Funky ‘Ultramarine Blue’ Colour Option
  8. ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30
  9. Indian Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  10. Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Gaming Laptop With 10th Gen Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX Super Launched
  2. Indian Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  3. 1.5 Million Israelis Using Voluntary Coronavirus Monitoring App
  4. Intel 10th Gen 'Comet Lake-H' CPUs With up to 8 Cores for Gaming, Workstation Laptops Launched
  5. Unannounced Poco Phone Spotted on Eurasian Regulator’s Website, Tipped to Be Poco F2
  6. Coronavirus Seen as Trigger for Mobile Money Growth in West Africa
  7. Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch
  8. Zoom App Could Let Attackers Access Windows Passwords, Take Over Your Mac: Reports
  9. YouTube Working on TikTok Competitor Called Shorts: Report
  10. Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com