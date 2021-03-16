Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report

Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report

Nearby Share reportedly gets an option to send files to Everyone.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 March 2021 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Google Nearby Share could make sharing content easier with the everyone visibility setting

Highlights
  • Google Nearby Share was launched in August 2020
  • Google Nearby Share is similar to Apple AirDrop
  • There is no information when Google will implement this feature

Google is reportedly working on increasing the utility of its Nearby Share feature for Android smartphones. Earlier, the feature allowed Android users to share files and links with their contacts (on an Android device) only. With a new update, users can now reportedly share files with multiple Android users around them at the same time. This setting is optional and allows you to share data as long as the screen is left unlocked. The Nearby Share feature was launched by Google in August 2020 and works in a similar way as Apple's AirDrop.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google is planning to extend the visibility for Nearby Share by including an Everyone option. It will detect any Android device and will be able to share any kind of files, links, and/or media to them. The new setting replaces the All Contacts setting that is now a toggle in the Contacts setting. Apart from Everyone, the quick settings icon will also show you the visibility options for Contacts and Hidden. This pop-up menu appears upon tapping the quick settings icon which lets the user select the aforementioned visibility settings. Nearby Share also has a Temporary Mode, where after five minutes the setting reverts back from Everyone to Contacts setting.

The report also mentioned that the Nearby Share feature won't be able to share media to other devices at the same time but will do so in succession.

Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the new settings on Android phones. It could be possible that the update is being rolled out in phases and may take some time to reach all users.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Nearby Share, Nearby Share
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25

Related Stories

Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  3. Realme 8 Pro Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched
  5. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  6. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Leak Suggests Difference in Specifications
  7. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  8. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  9. Poco X3 Pro to Launch in India on March 30, Company Teases
  10. iPhone 12 Series 5G/4G Speed Slower Than Most Leading Android Phones: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia G10 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC May Launch on April 8, Pricing and Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17 to Mark Red Cable Day
  3. Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report
  4. Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25
  5. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in the Works, Launch Later This Year: Report
  6. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC and 60Hz Display
  7. Huawei Announces Royalty Rates for 5G Phone Technology, Aims to Increase Transparency
  8. Zoom Escaper Can Help You Drop Out of a Meeting With Sound Effects of Bad Connection, Crying Baby, More
  9. Nokia to Cut Up to 10,000 Jobs Over Next Two Years to Trim Costs and Invest in Research
  10. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com