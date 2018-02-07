Google Motion Stills App Brings AR Stickers to All Android Smartphones

Google Motion Stills app for Android smartphones will start getting support for augmented reality stickers. The Motion Stills app is getting updated where users will now be able to add AR stickers into videos. AR stickers became available on the Google Pixel smartphones via the default camera app. However, now any smartphone running Android 5.1 or later can use the feature by downloading the updated Motion Stills app which is currently available for download via the Google Play Store.

The Motion Stills app was first launched by Google in June 2016 for iOS users. The app allows users to turn Live Photos into stabilised GIFs and looping videos. Surprisingly, Google did not release the app on Android until July 2017. Meanwhile, when the AR stickers support was first introduced on the Google Pixel 2, users got the ability to insert AR versions of characters from popular movies or TV shows directly into pictures and videos.

Google explains a user needs to touch the viewfinder to place virtual 3D objects on static or moving horizontal surfaces allowing them to interact with a dynamic real-world environment. Google is able to do it by taking advantage of gyroscopes and accelerometers in a smartphone. Users can also record and share the clips as GIFs and videos.

"AR mode is powered by instant motion tracking, a six degree of freedom tracking system built upon the technology that powers Motion Text in Motion Stills iOS and the privacy blur on YouTube to accurately track static and moving objects," Google engineers Jianing Wei and Tyler Mullen wrote in the blog post.

In order to use the new feature, the first step is to download the Motion Stills app from the Google Play Store. If you already have it, ensure it is the updated version. Further, when you open the app, on the primary interface you will see an 'AR Mode' on the left. Tapping on this option will open up a lot of 3D characters (dinosaur, gingerbread, alien, robot, chicken, and planet). While the characters generally start showing up upon clicking, at times the app can ask you to select a surface to place the objects. Notably, you can use only one character at a time.

Once you have set the character for the scene, you need to tap on the shutter button to begin recording. After you are done, tap the same button again to save the video. You can now edit the captured footage and share it as a clip or a video. Tap on the gallery box below the video and select the video footage you wish to edit.