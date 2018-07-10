Google has brought the Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC) Study Jam series to India. Under the new series, the search is offering free practical training to enthusiasts who want to learn about machine learning (ML) and understand the potential of solutions such as TensorFlow through exercises, interactive visualisations, and instructional videos. The latest development is a part of the company's commitment to enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning ML skills in the country. In May, Google and NITI Aayog announced their partnership to boost the existing AI ecosystem in the country by bringing new solutions such as the MLCC Study Jam series course.

Originally created for Google engineers, MLCC has been attended by more than 18,000 Googlers so far. It is touted to help individuals learn and practice various ML concepts through exercises, interactive visualisations, and instructional videos. "MLCC covers numerous machine learning fundamentals, from basic concepts such as loss function and gradient descent, then building through more advanced theories like classification models and neural networks," says Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director - Public Policy, Google India, in a blog post.

The course, which will run between July and November, offers programming exercises, including the basics of TensorFlow, and has videos from various Google machine learning experts. Alongside videos, short text lessons will also be provided to participants to let understand ML in detail. Participants will also be offered with educational gadgets devised by Google's instructional designers and engineers to get practical knowledge.

While Google experts have constructed the original course material, there will be local Google Developer Groups and other developer communities to conduct the course across India. There aren't any explicit criteria for participants. However, it is ideally suited to developers with ML knowledge, who want to learn more about ML and TensorFlow, the company explains in the blog post.

Interested participants can visit the official website and fill in the given form. It is worth noting that being available for free, all the registrants will not be able to participant in the course. This means only selected participants will receive an email from the Google team. Apart from calling participants, Google is looking for developers who would like to host an MLCC Study Jam course in their region. The aim is ultimately to bolster ML skills among Indians.

Aside from courses such as MLCC Study Jam, Google and NITI Aayog are working together to organise an AI and machine learning hackathon focused on solving key challenges within agriculture, education, healthcare, financial inclusion, transportation, and mobility. The two partners are closely developing initiatives to train and incubate Indian AI startups through an accelerator programme called the Launchpad Accelerator India.