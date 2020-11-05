Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report

Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report

The schedule messages feature by Google will allow users choose a time and date for their texts.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 November 2020 17:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sai Reddy

Users can choose a time and date to schedule a message and update this later as well

Highlights
  • A new, helpful feature has been spotted on Google Messages
  • It will users schedule a time and date for their text message
  • The feature has not rolled out for all Google Messages users yet

Google Messages' latest feature will reportedly let users schedule their messages. The feature has started rolling out for some users and according to a report, the latest Google Messages APK also includes code for this feature. After typing a message, users can choose a time and date they'd like the text to be sent. Users can opt to select from one of the predefined scheduling times or select a custom date and time. It should be noted that the scheduled messages feature hasn't rolled out to all users yet.

Twitter user Sai Reddy (@besaireddy) shared screenshots of the new feature on the micro-blogging site. To schedule messages on Google, users are required to press and hold the Send button after drafting the message. This will bring up the new schedule messages option. There seems to be three default timings users can pick from: “Later today, 6:00 pm,” “Later tonight, 9:00 pm,” or “Tomorrow, 8:00 am.” However this appears to only be available for select users, and hasn't rolled out widely yet.

If you don't want to schedule your messages at the pre-set time, or want to choose another day, you can do so by selecting and customising the date and time. After this, press Save to set the schedule on Google Messages. If you want to change the message or the time its scheduled to be sent, you can click on the message. A pop-up menu will give you the option to update the message, send it now, or delete it completely.

The feature has not rolled out for all users yet and still seems to be in its testing phase. It's possible that Google will roll it out for more users over the coming weeks, especially since the latest Google Messages APK contains code for this feature, as spotted by XDA Developers.

Recently, Google Messages also rolled out a feature for some users that let them sort out messages into different categories. The categories include personal, transactions, OTP (one-time passwords), offers, and more. Users can choose to enable or disable the feature once it has rolled out.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Messages, Google schedule messages, Google
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched: All You Need to Know
  2. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With Core i3 Processor Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  5. Sony A8H OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
  6. Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition Review
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  9. Samsung W21 5G With Similar Specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launched
  10. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo K12 Note With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report
  3. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Run on KaiOS
  5. LG’s Upcoming Experimental Smartphone Might Be Called LG Rollable
  6. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched in India
  7. Sony A8H 4K HDR OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
  8. Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Upgrade Scheme Offers Up to 70 Percent Assured Buyback on Smartphones, Starts at Rs. 399
  9. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched, Rollout to Be Completed in November
  10. Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, 66W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com