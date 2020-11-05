Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report

Google Messages' latest feature will reportedly let users schedule their messages. The feature has started rolling out for some users and according to a report, the latest Google Messages APK also includes code for this feature. After typing a message, users can choose a time and date they'd like the text to be sent. Users can opt to select from one of the predefined scheduling times or select a custom date and time. It should be noted that the scheduled messages feature hasn't rolled out to all users yet.

Twitter user Sai Reddy (@besaireddy) shared screenshots of the new feature on the micro-blogging site. To schedule messages on Google, users are required to press and hold the Send button after drafting the message. This will bring up the new schedule messages option. There seems to be three default timings users can pick from: “Later today, 6:00 pm,” “Later tonight, 9:00 pm,” or “Tomorrow, 8:00 am.” However this appears to only be available for select users, and hasn't rolled out widely yet.

If you don't want to schedule your messages at the pre-set time, or want to choose another day, you can do so by selecting and customising the date and time. After this, press Save to set the schedule on Google Messages. If you want to change the message or the time its scheduled to be sent, you can click on the message. A pop-up menu will give you the option to update the message, send it now, or delete it completely.

The feature has not rolled out for all users yet and still seems to be in its testing phase. It's possible that Google will roll it out for more users over the coming weeks, especially since the latest Google Messages APK contains code for this feature, as spotted by XDA Developers.

Recently, Google Messages also rolled out a feature for some users that let them sort out messages into different categories. The categories include personal, transactions, OTP (one-time passwords), offers, and more. Users can choose to enable or disable the feature once it has rolled out.

