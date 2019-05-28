Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Messages App Crosses 500 Million Downloads Mark on Play Store

Google Messages App Crosses 500 Million Downloads Mark on Play Store

Other Google apps over 500 million downloads include Google Photos, Docs, Sheets, Duo, and Calendar.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Messages App Crosses 500 Million Downloads Mark on Play Store

The Messages app from Google has surpassed 500 million installs on Play Store in the past few days. The number is significant because Google does not require phone makers to pre-install this app as a part of the Google Mobile Services package, despite which, the app seems to be in good use, 9To5Google reported on Monday. Launched in 2014, Google's official texting app allows users to exchange texts, GIFs, emojis, stickers, pictures, videos as well as audios, just like Apple's iMessage.

Some smartphones like Google's Pixel line-up as well as Android One devices from Nokia and Huawei uses Google Messages as the default client for SMS.

The 500 million installs mark has also landed Google Messages in the top 25 apps of the communication category in the Play Store with a 4.2 star rating, the report added.

Other Google apps that have over 500 million download in the Play Store include Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Duo, Google Calendar, Gboard, and Google Photos.

Windows-maker Microsoft also has its instant messaging Universal Windows Platform app for Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile called "Microsoft Messaging". 

Meanwhile, Google Duo is rolling out group video calls and data saving mode for Android users in India. The feature will be available on iOS soon. With this, users can have up to eight people on a call at a time.

By setting up the data saving mode, the company claimed, users can reduce data usage by up to 50 percent. The select regions where users can limit data usage on mobile networks and Wi-Fi on Android include Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Messages, Google, Google Play
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Deutsche Bank Report
Honor Smartphones
Google Messages App Crosses 500 Million Downloads Mark on Play Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  2. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno Flagship Phones Launched in India
  5. Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Options
  6. iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Report
  7. Moto Z4 Goes on Sale via Amazon Ahead of Formal Launch
  8. RedmiBook 14 Debuts With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors
  9. MarQ by Flipkart 43SAFHD Android TV Review
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Camera Modes, Rotation Stability, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.