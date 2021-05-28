Technology News
  Google Messages Testing Pin Conversations, Star Messages Features: Report

Google Messages Testing Pin Conversations, Star Messages Features: Report

Google Messages is testing the ability to pin up to three conversations.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 May 2021 13:16 IST
Google Messages Testing Pin Conversations, Star Messages Features: Report

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Google Messages new features were spotted on update version 8.1.050

Highlights
  • Google Messages may let you star specific messages in chats
  • Pinned conversations will show up on top of the list
  • Google Messages received a new update on Play Store

Google Messages is reported to be get two new updates sometime in the future. These features are still under development and have been spotted in the code of the latest update via Google Play store. The two new features include the ability to star specific messages and pinning conversations on top of the chat list. In November, Google rolled out end-to-end encryption for Android users of Google Messages, making it harder for anyone to read the content of the messages.

XDA Developers did an APK teardown of the latest Google Messages update rolling out for Android users. This new Google Messages update comes with version number 8.1.050 and it has started to roll out via Google Play. Strings for both these new features were found in the teardown, hinting that they may launch in the future. Of course, any strings in the lockdown are only indicative that the company is developing the feature and offer no certainty on whether they may be launched or not. Google may just decide to scrap these features during the developing process and never release it commercially.

Having said that, Google is reportedly developing a new ‘pin conversation' feature for Google Messages. XDA discovered that users will be able to pin up to three conversations to the top of the chat list, enabling users to see these chats up front, whenever they open the app. The strings suggest that three conversation may be pinned at the moment, but Google may reduce or increase the number of chats that can be pinned.

In addition to pinned conversations, Google Messages is also testing the star messages feature. This will allow users to star specific messages in a chat, that you think are important or need a special space for looking at later. All these starred messages should show up in a separate section, but clarity on how these will show up isn't clear yet. XDA says that users may be able to find starred messages through search at a later stage. These features aren't live yet and have just been spotted in the code. There is no clarity on when these may be released.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Messages, Google, Star Messages, Pin Conversations

Further reading: Google Messages, Google, Star Messages, Pin Conversations
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

