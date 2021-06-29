Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Messages SMS App Gets Auto Deletion of OTPs, Categories Feature in India

Google Messages SMS App Gets Auto Deletion of OTPs, Categories Feature in India

The categories feature in Google Messages uses machine learning to automatically sort your messages into categories like personal, transactions, and OTPs.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 June 2021 14:21 IST
Google Messages SMS App Gets Auto Deletion of OTPs, Categories Feature in India

Google Messages brings the option to automatically delete OTPs in 24 hours

Highlights
  • Google Messages aims to make messages more organised
  • Bank SMS messages will be put into a separate category
  • There will be a personal tab for conversations with saved contacts

Google Messages - the company's native Android SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging app - is receiving two new useful features in India. The first one enables automatic sorting of messages in different categories while the other enables auto-deletion of one-time passwords (OTPs). The sorting feature uses machine learning technology to automatically sort your messages into categories, including personal, transactions, OTPs, and offers to help you easily find the messages that matter most when you need it. If the user wants, OTPs will also be automatically deleted after 24 hours.

In a blog post, Google announced the rollout of these two new features for Google Messages users in India. The rollout will span over the coming weeks in English on Android phones in India running Android 8 and above. Both the OTP auto deleting feature and the categories feature are optional and can be toggled on or off in Settings. Users will need to update to the latest version of Google Messages to see the changes, and be running Android 8 or newer versions. If the categories feature is turned on, SMS messages on Google Messages will be categorised into different sections, based on their usage. For instance, bank transactions and bills will be filtered into the transactions tab, while conversations with saved numbers will be put into the personal tab. Google says that categorisation happens safely on the device of the user so conversations stay in the app and can be accesses offline as well.

As for the OTP feature, Google is providing the option to automatically delete OTPs 24-hours after they're received, so users don't have to spend time deleting them manually. This will help users keep their messages clutter free and clear out unwanted messages easily. Last year, Google expanded spam protection to help reduce the volume of unwanted messages by automatically moving suspected spam messages into a spam folder.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Messages, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
India’s Offensive Cyber Capability Pakistan-Focussed and Not Tuned Towards China, Study Claims

Related Stories

Google Messages SMS App Gets Auto Deletion of OTPs, Categories Feature in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Windows 11 May Rollout in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  4. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  5. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Google Messages SMS App Gets Useful New Features in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing
  9. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Sees Significant Growth in Indian PC Market, Thanks to Official Online Store: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  3. Google Pixel 5a May Be Launched in August: Report
  4. Jio Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Data Per Day Launched
  5. Google Messages SMS App Gets Auto Deletion of OTPs, Categories Feature in India
  6. India’s Offensive Cyber Capability Pakistan-Focussed and Not Tuned Towards China, Study Claims
  7. Ivy And Ace, Veloretti’s Vintage Style E-Bikes, Now Start Mass Production
  8. Amazon Launches Vinyl of the Month Club Subscription, Amazon Music Unlimited Brings 6 Months of Disney Plus
  9. Microsoft Office is Getting a Visual Refresh, 64-Bit ARM Support for Windows 11: All Details
  10. LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com