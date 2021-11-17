Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet for Premium Workspace Users Upgraded With Support for 500 Participants

Google Meet for Premium Workspace Users Upgraded With Support for 500 Participants

Google Workspace users who need to accommodate more users can set up a Google Meet livestream with up to 100,000 viewers.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2021 12:43 IST
Google Meet for Premium Workspace Users Upgraded With Support for 500 Participants

Photo Credit: Google Workspace

The updated limits for Google Meet began rolling out on November 16

Highlights
  • Google Meet can now accommodate more participants on video calls
  • The new Google Meet limits will only be applicable to select customers
  • Rival Microsoft Teams allows up to 1,000 participants on a video meeting

Google Meet has been updated with support for up to 500 participants on the video meeting service for premium Workspace customers. The company has upgraded the service, which grew in popularity alongside an increase in remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing users on the more expensive plans to host calls with more participants. The new limit is still half the number that is supported by Microsoft Teams, which currently allows up to 1,000 people to join a video meeting.

The company announced the changes via a blog post, stating that customers on Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus plans will now be able to host Google Meet calls with up to 500 participants. Customers on other plans will not be covered as part of this update. "We hope that by increasing the meeting size, it will be easier to connect and collaborate with your colleagues, clients, and customers," the company stated.

With the new video meeting participant limit, Google Workspace customers will be able to accommodate more users on the company's service. However, it is worth noting that rival Microsoft Teams currently allows 1,000 users to join a Teams video meeting. Google Meet, on the other hand, allows customers to enable livestreaming, which allows up to 100,000 viewers to tune in at the same time. Google said that the new limits for eligible customers started rolling out to eligible users on November 16.

Google has been updating its video meeting service with several new features over the past few months, including an audio-video lock feature that allows a host to mute participants during a call.

Back in September, the company announced important changes to its Workspace offering which added support for making voice and video calls from the Gmail app, as part of the company's efforts to compete with rival services like Microsoft 365.

The company is also beta testing a live translation feature for select paid users, while users have also been able to use an automatic brightness adjustment feature for video calls.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Meet, Google Meet Participants, Video Calling, Video Meeting, Remote working, Coronavirus
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Nokia Plans to Launch Cloud-Based Software Subscription Service for Telecom Companies
Redmi Note 8 Android 11 Update for Indian Users Reportedly Ready

Related Stories

Google Meet for Premium Workspace Users Upgraded With Support for 500 Participants
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  3. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
  4. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  5. Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector, Users Forced to Open URLs on Edge
  6. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  7. Amazfit GTS 3 review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  8. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  9. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
#Latest Stories
  1. Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15-Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  2. One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 to Debut in India Starting December, Samsung Lists Phones, Launch Timelines
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped to Come With a 5,000mAh Battery; Fresh Images Surface Online
  4. How Did Heavy Metals Like Gold, Uranium Form? Research Says Answer Lies in Black Holes
  5. Vivo V23e 5G to Launch on November 23, 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
  6. Moto Edge X, Moto Edge S30 Specifications, Renders Leak via Alleged TENAA Listings, 144Hz Displays Tipped
  7. Google Meet for Premium Workspace Users Upgraded With Support for 500 Participants
  8. Redmi Note 8 Android 11 Update for Indian Users Reportedly Ready
  9. Nokia Plans to Launch Cloud-Based Software Subscription Service for Telecom Companies
  10. Tesla 2020 California Crash: US Transportation Safety Board Closes Probe, No Action Taken
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com