  Google Meet Adds Troubleshooting Menu to Let Users Analyse Network and Performance Issues

Google Meet Adds Troubleshooting Menu to Let Users Analyse Network and Performance Issues

Google Meet aims to provide more visibility for users with the new tool.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 13 January 2021 13:02 IST
Google Meet Adds Troubleshooting Menu to Let Users Analyse Network and Performance Issues

The Troubleshooting menu gives real-time feedback on the effect of any action taken on the network

Google Meet is bringing out a new Troubleshooting menu to help users easily understand how their local desktop and network environments affect the quality of their video call. With the new launch targeted solely at the end users, Google Meet aims to provide more visibility into how a system is performing. Google Meet introduced some new features in the service in the past few months, including the expansion of breakout rooms availability and allowing users to virtually raise hands in meetings.

During a video call, you can now go to the three-dot menu and select the Troubleshooting and Help option, as per Google. This page shows your meeting ID at the top and first shows a Network Stability graph. Users can browse through this graph to see the Connection Delay in milliseconds. The System Load chart lets you track Google Meet's CPU usage over the last five minutes.

The menu also provides users with General Tips to help improve the call performance and gives real-time feedback on the effect of any action taken on the network and processing load. Google will also provides users with tips for tasks, including presenting content and recording meetings.

Google Meet has introduced a host of new features in the past few months. In November 2020, Google Meet expanded the availability of breakout rooms for customers with Google Workspace plans. The service also introduced a feature that will let participants virtually raise their hands in meetings to ask questions or indicate that they want to speak.

The Google Meet Troubleshooting menu has rolled out to all tiers, including Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google, Troubleshooting menu
