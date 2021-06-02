Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet Will Now Send Poor Network Connection Notification, Suggest How to Troubleshoot

Google Meet Will Now Send Poor Network Connection Notification, Suggest How to Troubleshoot

Google Meet will also tell you if you need to plug in your charger to improve call quality.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 June 2021 15:03 IST
Google Meet Will Now Send Poor Network Connection Notification, Suggest How to Troubleshoot

Google Meet's new features began rolling out on June 1

Highlights
  • Google Meet will provide tailored troubleshooting recommendations
  • It will tell users to plug in their chargers to improve call quality
  • Google Meet Quality Tool to help admins help users unable to join calls

Google Meet is introducing a feature that will send users a notification if their Internet connection is poor. It will also provide tailored troubleshooting recommendations as well as quick actions to reduce the video chat app's resource consumption. Google will also provide Workspace admins access to view and troubleshoot instances with the Meet Quality Tool when users are unable to join calls. The Workspace admin tool has already been made available while Google Meet's new features have begun rolling out from June 1.

Through a series of posts on its Workspace blog, Google announced a host of new features that will improve the calling experience on Google Meet. If a user's Internet connection is poor, the chat app will provide a "notification bubble describing the issue and a red dot on the 'More options' menu." From there, users can select Troubleshooting & help that will give users important information on the issue and provide troubleshooting guidance.

Google Meet will also provide tailored troubleshooting recommendations in the form of personalised suggestions based on detected performance issues. The blog states, "this can be useful in situations where decreases in available processing resources are impacting call quality, such as your device automatically lowering CPU speed to extend battery life."

Additionally, some quick actions will also be recommended by Google Meet to improve call quality. These quick, one-click changes will help reduce the apps resource consumption by using less CPU or network bandwidth. It will also provide suggestions for a better user experience, such as adding closed captions to help better understand the audio.

For Google Workspace admins, there is a refreshed Meet Quality Tool, that will help them analyse the reasons for users' unsuccessful attempts at joining a call. "You'll notice a new icon in the timeline that indicates a failed join attempt — to view more information, simply hover over the icon," reads the blog by Google.

Google Workspace admins will be able to see failed connection attempts when a user tries to join a call that is at its maximum participant capacity, denied entry by a participant in the call, request timed out as no one in the call responded, or re-joined a call after being removed or their account was denied due to prior abuse. With these new features for the Meet Quality Tool, admins can now quickly help users without them contacting Google for support.

These new features are available for all Google Workspace users as well as G Suite basic and business customers. For Admins, the Meet Quality Tool update has already rolled out. While the new features for Google Meet will utilise Google's Rapid and Scheduled rollout domains where the users registered in the former domain have started receiving the update from June 1. Users in the scheduled rollout domain could potentially have to wait longer than 15 days to see the new features.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Meet, Google Workspace, G Suite, Meet Quality Tool
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iQoo Z3 5G Teased to Come With 55W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023

Related Stories

Google Meet Will Now Send Poor Network Connection Notification, Suggest How to Troubleshoot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  4. Mozilla Firefox Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Streamlined Navigation
  5. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  6. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  7. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei HarmonyOS Launched for Smartphones With an Eye on IoT Market
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government
  4. Byju’s Partners With Google to Aid Free Online Learning Platform for Indian Schools
  5. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update
  6. Cryptocurrency Investment: Reddit User Shares 10-Factor Approach to Make the Most of It
  7. WWDC 2021: Livestream Link Goes Live, Sign-Ups for Digital Lounges Now Open
  8. OnePlus 9T Specifications Leak Suggests Samsung LTPO Full-HD+ OLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  9. Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com