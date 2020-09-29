Technology News
Google Meet Getting Noise Cancellation Feature on Android, iOS

The feature was launched for Google Meet Web version three months ago.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 September 2020 14:53 IST
Google Meet's new feature automatically filters out background noise from your device’s audio input

Highlights
  • The noise cancellation feature filters out background noise
  • It is rolling out for G Suite Enterprise users on Android and iOS
  • It was launched for Web in June

Google is rolling out its noise cancellation feature for Google Meet for Android and iOS. The feature automatically filters out background noise from your device's audio input, while still letting your voice through. Google's video conferencing service had introduced noise cancellation for desktop in June, and is now expanding it. However, it will only be available for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers on Android and iOS, as of now.

Google's G Suite team said in a blog post that the AI-powered noise cancellation feature on Google Meet has begun rolling out for Android and iOS and will be available in all regions with a few exceptions soon. The feature filters out background distractions such as dogs barking, pen-clicking, typing, closing a door, or sounds from a nearby construction site.

The feature will not be available to G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, G Suite for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits customers.

Noise cancellation is off by default on Google Meet, and has to be manually turned on before or during a video call. To use the feature on Android and iOS, click on More, select Settings, and tap on Noise cancellation.

Google had announced the noise cancellation feature back in April, and had introduced it for Google Meet's Web version to select G Suite customers.

When the feature is turned on, it filters out noises that don't sound like voices. Hence, voices from the TV or people talking at the same time will not be filtered out. Google noted that audio capture from screen sharing won't be affected by the noise cancellation feature; however, if non-speech such as playing musical instruments are an important part of your call, you should turn the feature off.

Google Meet has been announcing several new features in the past few months as the video-conferencing platform has witnessing a surge in its user base since the pandemic has pushed more people to communicate virtually.

