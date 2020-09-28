Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans After September 30

Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans After September 30

Google account users can now create free meetings with up to 100 people and with no time limit.

By ANI | Updated: 28 September 2020 09:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans After September 30

Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom

Highlights
  • Google Meet passed 100 million daily participants back in April
  • September 30 deadline also applicable to other features
  • Features include access to advanced features for G Suite

Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."

Under the extension, anyone with a Google account could create free meetings with up to 100 people, and with no time limit.

The Verge reported that the deadline of September 30 is also applicable to other features like access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live streams of up to 100,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive.

Those features are normally only available to customers on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs $25 (roughly Rs. 1,800) per user per month.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom, with Meet passing 100 million daily participants back in April.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, G Suite, Google, Zoom, video conferencing
US Tightens Exports to China's Chipmaker SMIC, Citing Risk of Military Use

Related Stories

Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans After September 30
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  2. OnePlus Updates Zen Mode App With Features Meant for Android 11
  3. Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans
  4. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Tecno Spark 6 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. iPhone 12 mini Rumoured to Be a Part of 2020 iPhone Family
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  9. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  10. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok US Ban: Federal Judge Postpones Trump Administration Order Against App Downloads
  2. Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans After September 30
  3. Realme Narzo 20 to Go on Sale for First Time in Today via Flipkart, Realme.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
  4. US Tightens Exports to China's Chipmaker SMIC, Citing Risk of Military Use
  5. Judge Set to Rule on Trump TikTok Download Ban Today
  6. Epic Games Battles to Get Fortnite Back in App Store
  7. iPhone 12 mini Could Be a Part of 2020 iPhone Family, Rumours Suggest
  8. OnePlus Brings Android 11 Experience of Zen Mode to Its Phones Running on Android 10
  9. Xbox App for iOS to Soon Let You Stream Your Console's Games to Your iPhone: Report
  10. Google Said to Plan Increased Push for Apps to Give Cut of In-App Purchases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com