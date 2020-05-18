Technology News
  Google Meet Hits 50 Million Download Mark on Google Play Store Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Data Reveals

Google Meet Hits 50 Million Download Mark on Google Play Store Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Data Reveals

Google Meet was recently made free to everyone with a Google account.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 May 2020 12:45 IST
Google Meet Hits 50 Million Download Mark on Google Play Store Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Data Reveals

Google announced several feature upgrades for Meet last month

Highlights
  • Google Meet had 5 million downloads at March beginning
  • The app was downloaded over 10 million times by the end of March
  • Google is constantly upgrading the app with new features

Google Meet has crossed the 50 million downloads mark on Google Play Store. The video conferencing service by Google is enjoying rising popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although early into the COVID-19 lockdown, rivals such as Microsoft Teams, and newcomers like Zoom grabbed all the attention, Google has now made its tool more widely accessible, and the result has been a huge spike in downloads. Google Meet was recently made free to everyone with a Google account and not just for enterprise and education customers, which has quickly propelled it past 50 million downloads.

According to the data by app traffic and performance observer AppBrain, Google Meet crossed the 5 million mark at the beginning of March this year on Google Play Store and soon hit the 10 million mark by the end of the same month, reported Android Police. The data has now revealed that the video conferencing app was downloaded over 50 million times from the Google Play Store till May 17.

Recently, Google announced that Google Meet was free to everyone with a Google account and not just enterprise and education customers via G Suite, as was previously the case. Similarly, Meet integration was added to the left sidebar panel of Gmail.

The company last month also revealed its plan to add several features to the platform for better user experience. This includes layout improvement, better low-light video performance, and more. Last month, Google had said that Google Meet was adding roughly 2 million new users every day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Meet, Meet, Coronavirus
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Family Guy Is Now on Disney+ Hotstar — All 18 Seasons, and One Special Episode

Comment
 
 

