Google Meet Improves Hand Raising Feature, Will Automatically Lower Raised Hand When Speaker Is Done

Google Meet first introduced the hand raising feature in November 2020.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 June 2021 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Meet will automatically lower the raised hands once users have spoken

Highlights
  • Google Meet will move users with raised hands to a more visible position
  • It will also incorporate improved icon, animation for raised hands
  • Google Meet will give an audio notification when the first hand is raised

Google Meet is getting an improved hand raising feature with an update. With the update, it will become easier for users to view and acknowledge raised hands with an improved visual icon and animation on the video tile. Alongside, the video conferencing app will now move people with their hands raised to a more visible position. The update, that began rolling out on June 16, will be conducted in a phased manner. Google Meet first introduced the hand raising feature in November 2020.

The update for Google Meet, announced on Google Workspace blog, brings an improved hand-raising feature. Once updated, the app will provide audio notifications when the first hand is raised in a meeting, automatically lower the hand once the person has spoken, and move the tiles of the people with raised hands to a more visible position in the video grid. Additionally, there will also be an improved visual icon and animation when users raise their hands along with a clickable notification which shows the number of hands raised and queues them in the order of them being raised.

Google also mentions that there will be no special admin controls for this new feature and no end user settings as well. The update will be rolled out to users of Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers. It won't be available for Google Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic customers, and personal Google accounts.

The update will be released in a phased manner where users in the Rapid Release domain have started receiving the update from June 16. Users in the Scheduled Release domain will start receiving the update from June 30. Google states that for both domains, the updated hand raising feature should be visible within 15 days of the rollout.

Further reading: Google, Google Meet, Google Meet Hand Raise, Google Workspace, G Suite
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
