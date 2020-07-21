Google Meet Integration Starts Rolling Out on Gmail for Android Users

Google Meet has started rolling out on the Gmail app for Android users. Google had earlier announced that it would be integrating the video conferencing service on Gmail for both iOS and Android. The tech giant began rolling out the same to iOS last week. With the latest integration, Android users can now join video meetings directly from a dedicated Meet tab in their Gmail app. The Meet tab has already been integrated on the web version of Gmail. Earlier this month, Google was reported to be working on plans to bring Chat to Gmail for Android and iOS as well.

Google announced the Android roll out on its G Suite Updates blog, sharing some details on the new feature. Once Gmail is updated, users should be able to see a Meet tab towards the bottom of the app. The dedicated section allows users to create a new meeting or join one instead. It will also feature a My Meetings list below, which shows all the meetings scheduled for the day on Google Calendar along with the designated time durations. This allows users to easily set up or join meetings without leaving the app.

Google also said that there is no admin control for Meet yet. If users wish to hide the Meet tab, all they need to do is deselect the “Show the Meet tab for video calling” under the Meet section of the Gmail's settings. The update has been rolled out to all personal account holders as well as G Suite customers.

Google mentioned a stipulation that the Meet tab will not appear for G Suite for Education accounts that aren't enabled to create video meetings on Meet. Google suggests that such users should use the Meet app instead.

Earlier in July, Google had said it was working on integrating its instant messaging service, Chat, to Gmail app for Android and iOS.

