Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet Extends ‘Unlimited’ Video Calling Support for Free Gmail Accounts Until June

Google Meet Extends ‘Unlimited’ Video Calling Support for Free Gmail Accounts Until June

Google Meet earlier allowed ‘unlimited’ video calls for Gmail users until March 31.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2021 18:03 IST
Google Meet Extends ‘Unlimited’ Video Calling Support for Free Gmail Accounts Until June

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Google Workspace

Google Meet lets you connect with a single participant or a group via video calls for free

Highlights
  • Google Meet has expanded ‘unlimited’ video calls offering until June
  • Google brought free video calls initially in March
  • Google Meet lets you add up to 100 participants to your video calls

Google Meet has extended the availability of free 'unlimited' video calls (up to 24 hours) on its platform until June 2021. The new extension is applicable for all Gmail users making video calls via Google Meet. Prior to the latest development, Google Meet video calls were available for free to Gmail users until March 31, 2021. That extension was announced in September last year. By offering free 24-hour video calling through Google Meet, the search giant is trying to help people staying indoors during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The official Google Workspace account on Twitter has announced the extension of 'unlimited' Google Meet calls. Initially, the move to offer free 'unlimited' video calls was taken in March to support people working from homes and taking remote classes due to the pandemic.

At that time, Google made premium Google Meet (erstwhile called Hangouts) features for free to all G Suite customers. Those included virtual meetings for up to 250 members, internal live streaming, and the ability to save call recordings to Google Drive. It was similar to how rival platforms including Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex offered free video calling support.

Google later announced that it would bring a 60-minute limit for free virtual calls from September 30. However, the company thereafter decided to extend that deadline to March 31.

With the latest extension of ‘unlimited' Google Meet calls, you won't be required to pay any certain charges to make virtual calls using your free Gmail account for up to 24 hours. You can connect with any of your contacts who have an Internet connection via a Google Meet call.

Google Meet also lets you add up to 100 participants to each of your Google Meet call and the participants don't even need to have the Google Meet app available on their devices to sign in. They can join your call through their Web browser. But it is important to point out that the ability to add group participants for video calls of up to 24 hours is available for free until June 28, post which you'll have a one-hour limit for each group call. You will alternatively have the option to move to a paid plan for getting the same 24-hour group calling functionality.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet free calls, Google Meet, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
LinkedIn Shows Off Clubhouse-Like Service, Creator Mode Introduced; Coming Soon to the App
Google Meet Extends ‘Unlimited’ Video Calling Support for Free Gmail Accounts Until June
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  4. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  5. Realme V13 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Available for Purchase Today
  7. Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone
  8. Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
  9. Realme GT Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage with OnePlus Red Cable Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Maps Starts Showing COVID-19 Airport Travel Guidance of Various Airports Globally
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Crossed Rs. 500 Crores in Sales in India Within First 2 Weeks, Xiaomi Says
  3. Google Stack Scanner App Announced, to Help in Smartly Categorising Documents
  4. Google Expands News Showcase, Inks Deals With Over 600 Publications for Content
  5. Google Meet Extends ‘Unlimited’ Video Calling Support for Free Gmail Accounts Until June
  6. LinkedIn Shows Off Clubhouse-Like Service, Creator Mode Introduced; Coming Soon to the App
  7. Arm Introduces Armv9, Takes Aim at Intel in Biggest Tech Overhaul in Decade
  8. Realme V13 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Spotify Mixes Now Offers Three New Personalised Playlists Based on Artist, Genre, and Decade
  10. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com